Procter & Gamble Ord (PG) Shareholder Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Has Cut Position as Share Price Rose; Dsam Partners Llp Raised Anthem (ANTM) Position by $5.06 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Dsam Partners Llp increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 51.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp bought 17,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 52,845 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.91 million, up from 34,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $237.5. About 700,788 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 06/04/2018 – Anthem May Win by Sitting Out Wave of Health Insurance Deals; 24/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Extra Points: Anthem, Kaepernick, Manziel; 23/05/2018 – NFL PLAYERS UNION SAYS IT WAS NOT CONSULTED ON NEW NATIONAL ANTHEM POLICY, WILL REVIEW AND CHALLEGNGE IF NECESSARY; 25/04/2018 – Anthem boosted by move away from Obamacare exchanges; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP REDUCED BIO, ARRS, SNPS, UNH, ANTM IN 1Q: 13F; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS FY2018 ADJ NET INCOME TO BE GREATER THAN $15.00/SHARE; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM, TO BUY ASPIRE HEALTH; 23/05/2018 – Anthem, Inc. To Acquire Aspire Health; 24/05/2018 – S-Curve Records Signs Eurovision Winner Netta’s Empowerment Anthem “Toy”

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Ord (PG) by 8.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co sold 10,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 105,200 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.54 million, down from 115,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $304.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $121.85. About 3.06M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 18/05/2018 – Grumpy literary judges fail to uphold the spirit of PG Wodehouse; 03/04/2018 – NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @DavidFaber; 09/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS $1.25B DEBT TENDER OFFER; 19/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CFO SAYS BOOK GAIN FROM P&G PG.N TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3 BLN EUR; 23/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Pricing of Its Debt Tender Offer; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Aw; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY – HAS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF ABOUT 3.4 BLN EURO; 29/03/2018 – Covata Named Gold Winner in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 08/03/2018 – Attivo Networks® Wins Two Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR

Dsam Partners Llp, which manages about $804.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 54,313 shares to 172,560 shares, valued at $15.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 41,193 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 197,498 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 24.57 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

