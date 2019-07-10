Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Holder Ledyard National Bank Decreased Holding; Disney Walt Co New (DIS) Holder Hills Bank & Trust Company Boosted Holding by $1.96 Million as Share Value Rose

Hills Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co New (DIS) by 72.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company bought 17,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,008 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.67 million, up from 24,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $258.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $143.59. About 5.61 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Comcast is preparing to top Disney’s bid for Fox’s assets if AT&T’s deal for Time Warner is approved on June 12; 20/03/2018 – Avengers and Other Super Heroes to Assemble at Disney Parks around the World; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Rating To Disney’s New Revolving Credit Facilities; 09/03/2018 – New York Post: Peyton Manning will say no to ESPN, replacing Jon Gruden; 09/05/2018 – Fox Results Disappoint as Focus Shifts to Disney-Comcast Tussle; 28/05/2018 – Disney estimated Sunday that “Solo” will gross $101 million over the four-day Memorial Day weekend, a figure below even the opening weekends of the much-derided “Star Wars” prequels; 09/03/2018 – Variety: Cindy Davis, Research and Marketing Executive, Set to Leave Disney-ABC; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY:FAVREAU TO PRODUCE DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER `STAR WARS’ SERIES; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY & DISNEY REPORT EXTENDED THEATRICAL PACT; 27/04/2018 – #breakingnews– Disney eyes bankers as it weighs options in Sky bidding war |

Ledyard National Bank decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 7.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ledyard National Bank sold 7,594 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 99,590 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.36 million, down from 107,184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ledyard National Bank who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $283.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $113.82. About 3.52 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-P&G to cut ad agency spending by $1.25 bln over next 3 years – FT; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Rating On Riftstone Trust Series 2015-1 PG; 14/03/2018 – OBJ LTD OBJ.AX – REGAINS RIGHTS TO SUB-CATEGORIES IN AMENDED AGREEMENT WITH PROCTER & GAMBLE; 19/04/2018 – P&G SAYS 7 OF 10 CATEGORIES GROWING OR HOLDING SHARE; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Drives Sales with Premium Product; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Unit; 10/04/2018 – P&G pilots putting its separate ad agencies to work together under one roof; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; BOOSTS YR CORE EPS GROWTH VIEW

Hills Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $371.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp by 3,798 shares to 3,288 shares, valued at $529,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $232,388 activity. BRAVERMAN ALAN N also sold $4,737 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Tuesday, January 15.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. $1.98 million worth of stock was sold by Matthew Price on Friday, February 15. The insider Grabowski Mary Theresa sold $1.81 million. Another trade for 9,000 shares valued at $891,000 was made by Francisco Ma. Fatima on Tuesday, February 12. 9,079 shares were sold by Coombe Gary A, worth $870,676 on Thursday, January 31. Another trade for 29,621 shares valued at $2.86M was made by Skoufalos Ioannis on Friday, February 1. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $2.97 million was sold by Taylor David S.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.64B for 26.84 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Ledyard National Bank, which manages about $756.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abb Ltd Spon Adr (NYSE:ABB) by 307,877 shares to 595,165 shares, valued at $11.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 10,516 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,232 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

