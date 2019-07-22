Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Shareholder Trust Company Of Toledo Na Lifted Position; Disney Walt Co Del (DIS) Stake Upped by Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Del (DIS) by 14.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc bought 15,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 123,138 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.67 million, up from 107,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $139.85. About 6.11M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid 16% More Than Disney for 21st Century Fox, Filing Shows; 02/05/2018 – GOOG, FB, DIS: Digital is part of a seamless ESPN platform. Combining TV & digital, ESPN reaches 215 million per month, ahead of Facebook and right behind Google as the largest platform; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to Lead ‘New’ Fox If Disney Deal Closes; 12/04/2018 – Disney must make cash bid for Sky – Takeover Panel; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON NOV. 6, 21CF RECEIVED UNSOLICITED INDICATION OF INTEREST FROM THIRD-PARTY INDUSTRY PARTICIPANT (PARTY B) WITH RESPECT TO CERTAIN ASSETS; 15/05/2018 – With Disney Sale Pending, Fox TV Chiefs Extend Contracts; 24/05/2018 – Disney is completing its new Star Wars themed parks in 2019; 09/05/2018 – Disney CEO Bob Iger deserves praise for the company’s string of successful blockbuster films, according to @jimcramer; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox, Threatening Disney Deal; 12/03/2018 – Nancy Dubuc in Advanced Talks to Become CEO of Vice Media, Replacing Shane Smith

Trust Company Of Toledo Na increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 4.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Toledo Na bought 3,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 68,450 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12M, up from 65,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Toledo Na who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $115.01. About 6.55 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 30/04/2018 – Designing Digitally, Inc. Earns Gold Horizon Interactive Award for P&G Training Simulation; 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Co Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 23/03/2018 – P&G to Webcast Discussion of Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results on April 20; 13/03/2018 – Ranir Obtains Rights to P&G Tooth Whitening Strip Patents; 19/04/2018 – P&G: The $1 Billion Consumer Health Business of Merck KGaA Grew 6% Over the Past Two Years; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 03/04/2018 – CORRECTED-PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS, INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE WITH OTHER DRUG MAKERS – CNBC, CITING SOURCES (NOT “WITH P&G”); 13/03/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE RESOLVES CREST® WHITESTRIPS PATENT; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises FY Guidance for Core EPS Growth From 5%-8% to 6%-8%

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Consumer-Goods Dividends You Shouldn’t Overlook – Motley Fool” on June 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why Disney’s Summer Box Office Success May Actually Be A Bad Thing – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Stocks to Buy at an All-Time High – Investorplace.com” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Disney and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Should Netflix Investors Be Worried? – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc, which manages about $638.47M and $553.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceutical Com (NASDAQ:REGN) by 1,410 shares to 4,301 shares, valued at $1.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peddock Capital Lc invested 0.78% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Keating Investment Counselors holds 1.82% or 36,226 shares. Lbmc Ltd Company has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 8,307 are owned by Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc. 103,814 were reported by Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd. Cadinha Ltd invested 0.15% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Security Savings Bank Of So Dak owns 1,967 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Georgia-based Signaturefd Ltd Com has invested 0.15% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cognios Capital Limited Liability Corp reported 0.74% stake. Dodge Cox invested 0.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Johnson Inv Counsel reported 436,961 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt LP holds 90,246 shares. Pentwater Capital LP holds 2.47% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 1.76 million shares. Intersect Capital Ltd Liability holds 0.38% or 8,190 shares. United Kingdom-based Jupiter Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.37% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 4.85 million shares. Arizona State Retirement accumulated 500,872 shares. Wagner Bowman has 1.14% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Markston Intll Lc holds 0.62% or 51,033 shares. Notis stated it has 3.07% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Sterling Inv Mgmt has invested 0.21% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Baxter Bros owns 57,851 shares. Illinois-based Inspirion Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.21% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Sequoia Financial Advsr Ltd Liability owns 33,837 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Northpointe Capital Lc reported 2.61% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Advsrs Capital Management Limited Company stated it has 0.05% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Provident Mgmt invested in 7,116 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa owns 30,900 shares. Hm Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.27% or 3,478 shares in its portfolio. Spc Financial, a Maryland-based fund reported 26,549 shares.