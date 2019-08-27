Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) Shareholder Longer Investments Has Lowered Its Stake by $917,696; Dean Investment Associates Has Upped Summit Hotel Properties (INN) Stake by $722,095 as Stock Value Declined

Longer Investments Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) by 30.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longer Investments Inc sold 8,824 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 19,733 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05 million, down from 28,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longer Investments Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $120.43. About 2.47 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G – SEVERAL NEGATIVE PRICING IMPACTS, INCLUDING U.S. SHAVE CARE REDUCTIONS MADE LAST YEAR, WILL BEGIN TO ANNUALIZE IN NEXT FEW QTRS; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST (PGEL) – OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING; 24/05/2018 – KALB News Channel 5: #BREAKING Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 06/04/2018 – Can P&G Still Be Saved? — Barrons.com; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY – HAS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF ABOUT 3.4 BLN EURO; 03/04/2018 – 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards® Honors Hillstone Networks with Three Awarded; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 14/03/2018 – OBJ LTD OBJ.AX – REGAINS RIGHTS TO SUB-CATEGORIES IN AMENDED AGREEMENT WITH PROCTER & GAMBLE; 09/05/2018 – P&G’s Tastad Calls Multi-Cultural Marketing, Marketing for Today (Video); 19/04/2018 – CORRECT: P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +6% TO +8%

Dean Investment Associates Llc increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties Inc (INN) by 35.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc bought 65,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.55% . The institutional investor held 249,019 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84 million, up from 183,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Summit Hotel Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.8. About 114,598 shares traded. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) has declined 19.55% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical INN News: 02/05/2018 – Summit Hotel 1Q FFO 31c/Shr; 30/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aerojet Rocketdyne, Summit Hotel Properties, Apollo Endosurgery, The KEYW Holding, FARO; 07/03/2018 Agilysys Solutions Selected by The Summit Hotel, Cincinnati to Optimize Efficiency and Enhance the Guest Experience; 02/05/2018 – Summit Hotel 1Q Rev $140.2M; 30/04/2018 – Summit Hotel Properties Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends; 05/04/2018 – SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES – ON MARCH 31, BOARD NAMED JONATHAN CF; 20/04/2018 – DJ Summit Hotel Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INN); 02/05/2018 – Summit Hotel 1Q EPS 1c; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Summit Hotel; 18/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Solar Capital, Summit Hotel Properties, FARO Technologies, Medical Propert

More notable recent Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Hersha Hospitality Trust Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Summit Hotel Properties (INN) Reports Q2 EPS of $0.43, Revenues Beat – StreetInsider.com” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Summit Hotel: Is Now A Good Time To Buy This 6.9%-Yielding REIT? – Seeking Alpha” on January 18, 2019. More interesting news about Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Summit Hotel Properties, Inc.’s (NYSE:INN) 8.0% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Summit Hotel Properties Announces Sale Of Six Hotels For $135 Million – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42M and $688.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO) by 6,045 shares to 94,950 shares, valued at $5.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Silgan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 16,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 253,325 shares, and cut its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 22 investors sold INN shares while 50 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 104.75 million shares or 0.91% more from 103.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fisher Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). Rhumbline Advisers has 322,637 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Parametric Associates Ltd Llc invested 0% in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). Voya Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 0.1% in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) or 49,000 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). Eaton Vance accumulated 51,532 shares or 0% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 370,601 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 468,023 shares. Sei Investments reported 60,872 shares. Everence Cap Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 18,710 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 19,058 were accumulated by Mariner Limited Liability. Amp invested in 65,621 shares or 0% of the stock. First Advisors LP stated it has 237,865 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Llc has 1.55M shares.