Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Stock Rose While Stonebridge Capital Management Cut Stake by $1.05 Million; D T E Energy Company (DTE) Share Value Rose While Columbia Asset Management Has Cut Position

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (PG) by 26.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc sold 10,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,156 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93 million, down from 38,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $115.86. About 5.20 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 10/04/2018 – P&G Declares Dividend Increase; 19/03/2018 – New Documentary Raises Global Water Crisis Awareness As 844 Million People Still Lack Access to Clean Drinking Water; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT; 19/04/2018 – Merck’s CEO Stefan Oschmann on Procter & Gamble To Acquire Consumer Health Business – Call Transcript; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN; 17/05/2018 – MERCK INDONESIA TO SELL CONSUMER HEALTH TO PROCTER & GAMBLE; 22/03/2018 – Derek Jeter’s Players Tribune expands into Europe; 13/03/2018 – Eyeview Appoints Melanie Pereira as Chief Financial Officer; 09/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS $1.25B DEBT TENDER OFFER; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Net $2.51B

Columbia Asset Management decreased its stake in D T E Energy Company (DTE) by 55.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management sold 3,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,565 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $320,000, down from 5,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in D T E Energy Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $129.41. About 554,168 shares traded. DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) has risen 22.87% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.44% the S&P500. Some Historical DTE News: 13/03/2018 – Stull, Stull & Brody Announces that a Complaint has been filed and it is Investigating Claims Relating to Potential Securities Law Violations by DTE Energy Co. (NYSE:DTE); 30/03/2018 – DTE Energy to double renewable energy capacity by early 2020s; 04/05/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO – REAFFIRMS ITS 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE OF $5.57-$5.99 PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – DTE: BREAKING: In a 3-0 vote, the Michigan Public Service Commission has approved an order granting DTE permission to build its controversial $1B natural gas plant in St. Clair County. – ! $DTE; 16/04/2018 – DTE’S FERMI 2 NUCLEAR REACTOR CUT TO 0% FROM 100% FRIDAY: NRC; 14/05/2018 – DTE Energy Affirms 2018 Operating EPS View of $5.57-$5.99; 26/04/2018 – U.S. Midwest grid operator expects to have enough power for summer; 30/03/2018 – DTE Energy: Projects Would Drive Investment of More Than $1.7B in Michigan; 10/05/2018 – Grid operator asks US Gulf Coast utilities to expect hot weather; 30/03/2018 – DTE Energy Submits 2018 Renewable Energy Plan to Michigan Regulators

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc, which manages about $462.82 million and $273.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 450 shares to 1,415 shares, valued at $2.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 13,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,082 shares, and has risen its stake in Devon Energy Corp New Com (NYSE:DVN).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. The insider Coombe Gary A sold 9,079 shares worth $870,676. On Thursday, January 31 Grabowski Mary Theresa sold $1.81 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 19,049 shares. Shares for $428,789 were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K on Monday, February 4. Sheppard Valarie L sold $99,936 worth of stock. $294,750 worth of stock was sold by Posada Juan Fernando on Monday, February 11. The insider Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $891,000.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 27.33 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $1.06 million activity. The insider SHAW RUTH G bought 2,000 shares worth $248,540.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold DTE shares while 127 reduced holdings.

Analysts await DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, down 10.29% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DTE’s profit will be $223.51 million for 26.52 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by DTE Energy Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.49% negative EPS growth.

