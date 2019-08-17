Procter & Gamble (PG) Holding Maintained by Hemenway Trust Company Llc; Credit Capital Investments Cut Bank Amer (BAC) Position by $675,000; Stock Price Rose

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 11.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 15,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 150,939 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.71 million, up from 135,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $298.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $119.18. About 7.66M shares traded or 0.53% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 10/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 71.72C/SHR FROM 68.96C, EST. 70C; 23/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS PRICING OF DEBT TENDER OFFER; 06/03/2018 – P&G to ‘take back control’ of ads; 19/04/2018 – P&G Needs a Workout, Not Vitamins — Heard on the Street; 12/05/2018 – Bleacher Report: Derrick Rose Rumors: Timberwolves Interested in Bringing PG Back in Free Agency; 18/05/2018 – Grumpy literary judges fail to uphold the spirit of PG Wodehouse; 22/05/2018 – P&G – AMENDED TERMS TO INCREASE PURCHASE PRICE THAT CO WILL PAY FROM $1.25 BLN TO AMOUNT THAT IS SUFFICIENT TO ALLOW CO TO PURCHASE ENTIRE TENDERED AMOUNTS; 07/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from agencies; 09/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 19/04/2018 – P&G’s quarterly sales beat estimates

Credit Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Capital Investments Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 75,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07 million, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $251.60B market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $27.03. About 68.48M shares traded or 34.10% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/05/2018 – Combined, the trade is down more than 5 percent, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch; 09/04/2018 – GERMANY’S M+W SAID TO SELECT BOFA, UBS FOR POTENTIAL IPO; 09/04/2018 – BAML Global Interest Rate Forecasts as of April 6 (Table); 20/04/2018 – Flows into U.S., EM equities and high-yield bonds show investors still hungry for risk – BAML; 29/03/2018 – Bank of America to Add 300 Advisers in Expansion of Merrill Edge; 30/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA’S MOYNIHAN SPEAKS AT THE BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE; 11/05/2018 – Alkermes Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Return on Average Assets 1.21%; 04/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Sends Letter to Bank of America on Ending Free “eBanking” Service; 27/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences at Bank of America Conference May 15

Credit Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $172.00 million and $92.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 10,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $2.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42B for 9.79 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Missouri-based Parkside National Bank & Trust And Trust has invested 0.27% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, Arvest State Bank Division has 1.8% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 942,706 shares. Stifel Finance holds 0.37% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 4.69 million shares. Stanley Cap Mngmt Lc, a Texas-based fund reported 405,542 shares. South State reported 1.28% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 182,064 are held by Kessler Investment Grp Limited. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited invested in 0.26% or 96,100 shares. Columbia Asset Mgmt, a Michigan-based fund reported 62,850 shares. Moreover, Guardian Capital Advsrs Ltd Partnership has 0.06% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 14,557 shares. Putnam Fl Invest Co stated it has 345,547 shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. Canandaigua State Bank & Tru invested in 98,681 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Arlington Value Limited Company holds 277,380 shares. 266,896 were accumulated by Da Davidson. Ally Inc stated it has 165,000 shares. Hodges Management stated it has 210,844 shares.

