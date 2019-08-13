Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Stock Rose While Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Boosted Position by $3.12 Million; Costco Whsl (COST) Market Valuation Rose While Baldwin Brothers Has Lowered Its Position by $746,812

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 236.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc bought 30,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 43,083 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.44M, up from 12,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $294.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $117.86. About 3.07M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Net $2.51B; 22/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Early Results of Its Debt Tender Offer; Increases the Maximum Tender Amount; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. DEBT TENDER OFFER AMOUNT; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Deal Will Improve OTC Geographic Scale, Brand Portfolio, Category Footprint in the Vast Majority of the World’s Top 15 OTC Markets; 10/04/2018 – P&G DECLARES DIV BOOST; 03/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @Da…; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sees FY18 GAAP EPS Down 31%-33% Vs FY17; 13/03/2018 – P&G – AS PART OF SETTLEMENT, RANIR LLC ACQUIRED RIGHTS TO P&G PATENTS UNDER COMMERCIAL TERMS THAT ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-P&G to plough $50 mln in Russian plants in 2018; 20/04/2018 – P&G PG.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $82 FROM $90

Baldwin Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp (COST) by 4.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc sold 3,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 67,231 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.28 million, down from 70,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $5.18 during the last trading session, reaching $276.49. About 671,210 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Costco’s IDR at ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 12/04/2018 – Costco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.5%, EST. UP 6.2%; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q EPS $1.59; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 24/04/2018 – Costco Raises Quarter Dividend to 57c Vs. 50c; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS U.S. MEMBERSHIP RENEWAL RATE RISES TO 90.1% IN 2Q; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Same-Store Sales Up 10.9%

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 27.32 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.98 million activity.

