Procter & Gamble Co Call Opt 07/19 95.0 (Call) (PG) Shareholder Lenox Wealth Management Cut Its Holding; Commercial Metals Co (CMC) Share Price Rose While Highline Capital Management Has Increased Holding

Lenox Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co Call Opt 07/19 95.0 (Call) (PG) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc sold 454,071 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 20 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29,000, down from 454,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co Call Opt 07/19 95.0 (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $305.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $122.12. About 5.91 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 23/03/2018 – P&G to Webcast Discussion of Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results on April 20; 19/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS FORECAST FOR CORE EPS GROWTH; 12/05/2018 – Bleacher Report: Derrick Rose Rumors: Timberwolves Interested in Bringing PG Back in Free Agency; 12/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: PG and PK of Oxycodone to Personalize Post-op Pain Management Following Surgery in Children; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT; 11/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 5.69 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL – WILL MERGE ITS OTC INTERESTS RETURNING FROM PGT WITH A PORTFOLIO OF OTC ASSETS ACQUIRED IN 2016 VIA ACTAVIS ACQUISITION; 12/04/2018 – FTC: 20181022: ProAmpac PG Holdings LLC; Saw Mill Capital Partners, LP; 23/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Pricing of Its Debt Tender Offer; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble: Ranir Acquires Rights to Patents Under Confidential Terms

Highline Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Commercial Metals Co (CMC) by 9.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highline Capital Management Llc bought 395,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.73% . The hedge fund held 4.43 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $79.15 million, up from 4.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highline Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Commercial Metals Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $18.76. About 1.31 million shares traded. Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) has declined 22.07% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.07% the S&P500. Some Historical CMC News: 10/04/2018 – CMC Magnetics Corp. Mar Rev NT$736.7M Vs NT$836.7M; 13/04/2018 – Alphamab’s Novel Her-2 Bispecific Antibody KN026 Gains IND Approval in China; CMC Validation of Its Proprietary Bispecific Platform; 20/04/2018 – DJ Commercial Metals Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMC); 11/05/2018 – TABLE-CMC 2185.T – 6-MTH group results; 27/03/2018 – CMC SAYS IT CANNOT CURRENTLY QUANTIFY IMPACT OF MARGIN CHANGES; 15/05/2018 – CMC Magnetics Corp. 1Q Net Loss NT$450.7M Vs NT$520.6M; 16/05/2018 – EVOLUS GETS FDA COMPLETE RESPONSE LETTER ON CMC ITEMS; 15/03/2018 – UK’s CMC Markets launches cryptocurrency trading; 07/05/2018 – CMC Reports Group Annual Earnings Forecasts; 29/03/2018 – CMC MARKETS PLC – COSTS WILL BE HIGHER IN SECOND HALF REFLECTING HIGHER MARKETING, DISCRETIONARY REMUNERATION AND ANZ INTEGRATION SPEND

Highline Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.04B and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics Inc by 292,024 shares to 296,773 shares, valued at $8.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 498,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 557,250 shares, and cut its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (NASDAQ:RARE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.50, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 7 investors sold CMC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 108.94 million shares or 5.22% more from 103.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Cullen Frost Bankers has 0% invested in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) for 3,000 shares. Atria Invests Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.02% in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). Susquehanna International Gp Llp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 156,692 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems invested in 0.01% or 20,780 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt Inc invested 0.1% in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). Cap Advisers Limited Liability invested in 0.02% or 136,078 shares. 68,693 were reported by Paloma Mgmt Communication. Van Eck Associate accumulated 90,859 shares or 0.01% of the stock. King Luther Mgmt has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). Panagora Asset Inc owns 3,560 shares. Frontier Invest Mgmt Company holds 0.06% or 48,961 shares in its portfolio. 1.15 million were reported by Financial Bank Of America De. Dean Cap has invested 0.57% in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). Maryland-based Price T Rowe Associate Md has invested 0% in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC).

Lenox Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $693.17M and $334.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Floating Rate Bond Etf (FLOT) by 8,801 shares to 269,172 shares, valued at $13.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market Etf (BND) by 5,118 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,660 shares, and has risen its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG).

