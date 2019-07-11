Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Stock Value Rose While Hills Bank & Trust Company Has Cut Stake by $966,576; Comcast New (CMCSA) Position Lifted by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc

Hills Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 12.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company sold 9,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,997 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.56 million, down from 72,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $283.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $113.75. About 5.14M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS NOT RUNNING CURRENT SHIFT AT PLANT; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. DEBT TENDER OFFER AMOUNT; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-P&G to cut ad agency spending by $1.25 bln over next 3 years – FT; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS HAVE LARGE BUSINESSES IN SEVERAL DIFFICULT MARKETS; 25/04/2018 – New Cascade Platinum Lets the Diswasher Be a Dish Washer; 23/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS PRICING OF DEBT TENDER OFFER; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; BOOSTS YR CORE EPS GROWTH VIEW; 24/05/2018 – KALB 5: Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 13/03/2018 – Seclore Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 23.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc bought 10,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,240 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33 million, up from 47,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $43.79. About 19.12M shares traded or 7.07% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 23/05/2018 – The terms of the bid would be at least as favorable to Fox shareholders as Disney’s offer, Comcast said in a release. No final decision has been made; 21/05/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – RESPONSE TO DCMS ANNOUNCEMENT ON COMCAST OFFER; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – UNDER TERMS OF ACQUISITION, SKY SHAREHOLDERS WILL BE ENTITLED TO RECEIVE: £12.50 IN CASH FOR EACH SKY SHARE; 09/03/2018 – EXPLAINER-Comcast and Murdoch’s Fox in regulatory race for Sky approval; 08/05/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Early headlines: Iran, Comcast’s fire power, earnings and M&A; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COMCAST HAS COMMITTED FINANCING AVAILABLE TO SATISFY FULL CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE TO SKY SHAREHOLDERS UNDER TERMS OF ACQUISITION; 01/05/2018 – Comcast Presenting at Conference May 14; 25/04/2018 – Comcast formalizes its bid for British broadcaster Sky; 07/05/2018 – CNBC: Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved; 07/05/2018 – ST Business Desk: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gatecrash US$52b Disney-Fox deal

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. The insider Schomburger Jeffrey K sold $428,789. Another trade for 9,000 shares valued at $895,500 was sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima. On Monday, January 28 Coombe Gary A sold $845,100 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 9,000 shares. Shares for $119.77 million were sold by PELTZ NELSON. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider Jejurikar Shailesh sold $969,143. $1.98M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Matthew Price on Friday, February 15.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.64 billion for 26.83 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Liability holds 5,598 shares. Jacobs & Ca has invested 0.85% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Prudential Public Limited Liability Co holds 782,433 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 427 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd invested in 78,301 shares. Fishman Jay A Limited Mi holds 0% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 5,267 shares. Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has 1.28% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Rockland Trust stated it has 1.2% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Horizon Investments Ltd Liability has 17,364 shares. Cadence National Bank Na reported 153,933 shares. Parkwood Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 70,934 shares. Nadler Financial Group reported 3,192 shares. Finance Counselors Inc has 1.06% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Lawson Kroeker Management Ne reported 11,740 shares stake.

Hills Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $371.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 6,373 shares to 92,042 shares, valued at $5.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co New (NYSE:DIS) by 17,697 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,008 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $10.24 million activity. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider COHEN DAVID L sold $10.21M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valley Advisers Incorporated owns 104,359 shares or 1.2% of their US portfolio. First Manhattan Company holds 3.37 million shares. Taurus Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 34,777 shares. Cumberland Partners Ltd holds 2.04% or 508,382 shares in its portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited Liability Com, Connecticut-based fund reported 18,148 shares. Bailard holds 14,224 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 851,087 shares. Investec Asset accumulated 1.78% or 11.23M shares. Bbva Compass National Bank & Trust stated it has 217,865 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Beck Limited Liability Com reported 6,850 shares. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability invested 0.88% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Modera Wealth Management Ltd Llc has 0.1% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Tiemann Advsrs Limited Liability reported 9,000 shares. Athena Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 6,958 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Co invested in 6,408 shares.