Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Market Valuation Rose While Tnb Financial Has Decreased Its Holding by $563,576; Coca Cola Co (KO) Holder Factory Mutual Insurance Company Trimmed Its Stake by $15.44 Million

Tnb Financial decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial sold 5,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 131,894 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.72M, down from 137,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $122.03. About 4.41M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – IMPACT OF WORK TO REMOVE WATER AND ALLOW GAS TO FLOW FREELY AT PG-11A IS UNLIKELY TO BE CLEAR FOR SOME TIME; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Rating On Riftstone Trust Series 2015-1 PG; 08/05/2018 – Forum Systems Named Gold Winner in Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS NOT RUNNING CURRENT SHIFT AT PLANT; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 23/05/2018 – P&G – MAXIMUM AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE THAT P&G WILL PAY IN TENDER OFFER IS ABOUT $1.404 BLN; 19/04/2018 – P&G Acquires The Consumer Health Business Of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL BEGINS; 03/04/2018 – NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @DavidFaber; 12/05/2018 – Bleacher Report: Derrick Rose Rumors: Timberwolves Interested in Bringing PG Back in Free Agency

Factory Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 19.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company sold 335,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 1.41M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.26M, down from 1.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $54.55. About 8.18 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola: Larry Tanenbaum, Junior Bridgeman to Form Venture to Acquire Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada; 14/03/2018 – Billboard: Maluma Joins Jason Derulo on Coca-Cola’s 2018 World Cup Song; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LOYALTY FACTOR ISN’T AS STRONG FOR COCA-COLA NOW; 30/05/2018 – Arca Continental: Will Invest US$250M for First Coca-Cola Production Plant Built in the U.S. in a Decade; 20/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s rates CCEP bonds A3; outlook stable; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola: Deal Would Complete Refranchising of Company-Owned Bottling Ops in North America; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA 1Q COMPARABLE EPS 47C, EST. 46C; 02/04/2018 – CyprusStockwatch: Coca-Cola Rethinks PR Agency Roster

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 24.35 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.04B for 24.60 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

