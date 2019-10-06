Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Holder Exchange Capital Management Cut Its Position by $304,001 as Market Value Rose; Coatue Management Lifted Motorola Solutions (MSI) Stake by $258.86 Million as Share Price Rose

Exchange Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 4.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc sold 2,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 64,630 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.09 million, down from 67,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $308.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $124. About 4.41M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Offers to Buy Back Up to $1.25B Debt Securities; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT TO BUY PART OF P.G. SERVICE CO. FOR 195M BAHT; 13/03/2018 – P&G – RESOLVED ITS PATENT INFRINGEMENT DISPUTE WITH RANIR, LLC REGARDING RANIR’S TOOTH WHITENING STRIP PRODUCTS IN UNITED STATES AND CANADA; 17/04/2018 – 13D: TRIAN’S JOSH FRANK SAYS STILL `EARLY DAYS’ WITH P&G; 29/03/2018 – Covata Named Gold Winner in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS PROCTER & GAMBLE’S Aa3 RATING FOLLOWING ANNOUNC; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY HEALTH CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – CORRECT: P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +6% TO +8%; 09/04/2018 – Adweek: Breaking: P&G’s new dedicated agency will bring together talent from agencies at competing holding companies:…

Coatue Management Llc increased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 1019.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc bought 1.56M shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The hedge fund held 1.71M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $285.49 million, up from 152,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.97B market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $168.21. About 954,457 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 18/04/2018 – RadioResource: Judge: Motorola Email Not Protected by Attorney-Client Privilege; 22/05/2018 – USPTO Patent Trial and Appeal Board Accepts Third Petition of Global PMR Communications Provider Hytera to lnitiate lnvalidity Proceedings for Key Motorola Solutions Patent; 30/05/2018 – MSI’s BoCommLife Deal in Line with Insurers’ Strategy but Contribution Limited in the Short Term; 08/03/2018 – Avigilon Corp.: ISS, Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders Vote in Favor of Motorola Solutions Deal; 28/03/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC – SCOTT WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE ON COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS UNTIL ITS 2019 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS IF RE-ELECTED; 17/05/2018 – REG-Biocartis Group NV: Two Performance Studies on ldylla(TM) MSI Biomarkers Selected for Publication at ASCO Conference; 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.34-Adj EPS $1.39; 12/04/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Solutions Details TETRA Network Supporting Gold Coast Games; 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS RAISES FULL-YEAR REVENUE AND EARNINGS VIEW; 28/03/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC – SAMUEL C. SCOTT WILL NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AT 2019 ANNUAL MEETING

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.09B for 25.00 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Exchange Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.48M and $371.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Inc (NYSE:MDT) by 13,924 shares to 41,593 shares, valued at $4.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allergan Inc by 3,878 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,536 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.01 billion activity. BROWN GREGORY Q also sold $46.79 million worth of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) shares.

