Procter & Gamble (PG) Shareholder Professional Advisory Services Cut Position by $444,600 as Stock Value Rose; Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs (CCO) Share Price Declined While Ares Management Has Upped Its Holding

Professional Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 27.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Professional Advisory Services Inc sold 4,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 11,447 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, down from 15,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $300.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $120. About 2.07M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Ares Management Llc increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs (CCO) by 7.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc bought 149,576 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.61% . The institutional investor held 2.25M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.05M, up from 2.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 13.17% or $0.295 during the last trading session, reaching $2.535. About 3.58M shares traded or 8.06% up from the average. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) has declined 29.53% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CCO News: 25/05/2018 – Texas Center for the Missing and Clear Channel Outdoor Americas Launch Digital Billboard Campaign Timed with National Missing; 30/04/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL CAN’T ESTIMATE NATURE, AMOUNT OF MONETARY PENALTY; 15/03/2018 – Largest U.S. radio company iHeartMedia files for bankruptcy; 06/03/2018 – New CTO and CCO Join Travelaer Executive Team; 08/03/2018 – JCDECAUX COULD EYE CLEAR CHANNEL OR OUTFRONT ASSETS IN US: CFO; 30/04/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL CHINA PROBE MAY MEAN CRIMINAL, CIVIL SANCTIONS; 07/03/2018 – TATA STEEL TISC.NS EUROPE CCO SAYS DUE DILIGENCE FOR PLANNED STEEL JOINT VENTURE WITH THYSSENKRUPP TKAG.DE PROGRESSING WELL; 03/04/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor: Delay Due to Probe at Clear Media Ltd. Non-Wholly-Owned Subsidiary; 04/04/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDER GAMCO BOOSTS STAKE TO 11%; 30/04/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL 4Q OIBDAN $186.0M

Ares Management Llc, which manages about $35.87 billion and $1.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Floor & Decor Hldgs Inc by 6.67 million shares to 19.41M shares, valued at $800.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oaktree Strategic Income Corp by 778,154 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,040 shares, and cut its stake in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.43, from 1.81 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 10 investors sold CCO shares while 19 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 31.87 million shares or 0.64% less from 32.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 16,451 are owned by Voya Inv Ltd Llc. Vanguard Gp invested in 3.64M shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 327,431 shares. American Gru has 24,292 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 0% in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 19,312 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 2,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation reported 11,636 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership reported 10,654 shares. D E Shaw And, New York-based fund reported 154,330 shares. National Bank Of America Corporation De stated it has 0% in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). Meeder Asset Mgmt has 7,034 shares. Paloma Prtn Mgmt Communications invested in 94,114 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can holds 3,369 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset Mgmt owns 13,552 shares.

More notable recent Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “IHeartMedia wraps restructuring, separates from CCO – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. Announces Pricing of its Offering of Common Stock – PRNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Cameco reports fourth quarter and 2018 financial results – GlobeNewswire” on February 08, 2019. More interesting news about Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Third Point’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Centene (CNC), GTT Communications (GTT), Tradeweb (TW), Increased Stake in Boston Scientific (BSX) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cameco Announces Election of Directors NYSE:CCJ – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $5.07 million activity. The insider MORELAND W BENJAMIN bought $913,680. On Wednesday, August 14 the insider WELLS SCOTT bought $35,442. COLEMAN BRIAN D. had bought 20,000 shares worth $48,852.

Professional Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $497.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) by 39,579 shares to 203,255 shares, valued at $16.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney (The Walt) Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 3,206 shares in the quarter, for a total of 159,640 shares, and has risen its stake in Resmed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spc Fincl Inc owns 26,549 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt invested in 0.67% or 51,352 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 78,301 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. First City Management has 24,083 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems invested in 146,248 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Moreover, First Amer State Bank has 0.85% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Puzo Michael J holds 78,060 shares or 3.17% of its portfolio. Monroe Fincl Bank Trust Mi holds 12,832 shares. Castleark Management Ltd Co owns 3,800 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pillar Pacific Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.15% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Verus Financial Partners accumulated 2,359 shares. Orleans Capital Management Corp La owns 30,189 shares for 2.41% of their portfolio. Kemnay Advisory Services, New York-based fund reported 600 shares. Synovus Financial Corp reported 0.3% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Ghp Investment Advsrs Incorporated reported 61,980 shares.