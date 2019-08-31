Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Holder Trust Company Of Toledo Na Boosted Stake by $326,248; Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Valuation Rose While Palouse Capital Management Lifted by $897,984 Its Holding

Palouse Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 20.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc bought 28,062 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The institutional investor held 161,924 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.26M, up from 133,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $33.74. About 5.44M shares traded or 22.86% up from the average. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 29/03/2018 – Citizens Bank Named Top Bank in the 2018 Temkin Experience Ratings; 16/05/2018 – Citizens Financial at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 14/05/2018 – Casablanca Lender CFG Set to Join Moroccan Push Into West Africa; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Raises Prime Rate to 4.75%; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 78C; 28/04/2018 – Citizens Bank and Military Warriors Support Foundation Present Home to Gold Star Family; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Puchase Includes Mortgage Servicing Rights Portfolio Valued at $550M; 04/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC CFG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 30/05/2018 – Citizens Financial at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Clapp Communications Adds CFG Community Bank to Its Growing Client List

Trust Company Of Toledo Na increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 4.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Toledo Na bought 3,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 68,450 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12 million, up from 65,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Toledo Na who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $301.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 5.59M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 11/05/2018 – INDIA’S PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 832.4 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 996.3 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 12/05/2018 – Bleacher Report: Derrick Rose Rumors: Timberwolves Interested in Bringing PG Back in Free Agency; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits P&G; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Derek Jeter’s Players’ Tribune expands into Europe; 03/04/2018 – 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards® Honors Hillstone Networks with Three Awarded; 09/05/2018 – P&G – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT, NEW YORK CITY TIME, AT END OF JUNE 6, 2018; 04/05/2018 – Cramer Remix: Why Apple is a better version of Procter & Gamble; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From PG Electroplast Ltd; 19/04/2018 – P&G results underscore need for Merck deal; 19/04/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: P&G RTGS UNCHANGED BY TEVA EXIT, OTC ACQSTNS

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $486,750 activity.

Palouse Capital Management Inc, which manages about $320.11 million and $260.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 25,231 shares to 429,601 shares, valued at $5.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,238 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,852 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).