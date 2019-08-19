Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Stock Price Rose While Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Has Trimmed Its Holding; Church & Dwight Com (CHD) Shareholder Seizert Capital Partners Has Lowered Its Position by $10.26 Million

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp sold 13,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 558,056 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.05M, down from 571,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $300.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $119.91. About 2.04M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Seizert Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc Com (CHD) by 27.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc sold 144,564 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 379,578 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.04 million, down from 524,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $79.01. About 460,940 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500.

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp, which manages about $1.58B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 31,035 shares to 967,737 shares, valued at $19.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 284 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,768 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meritage Port Mngmt owns 4,540 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. 22,531 are held by Holderness. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt owns 70,322 shares. Harvey Capital stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Estabrook stated it has 45,585 shares. Amp Cap Limited reported 0.77% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va owns 12,646 shares. Todd Asset Ltd Liability Co holds 4,467 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Harbour Investment Management Ltd has invested 1.46% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Nadler Finance Group reported 3,192 shares. Spears Abacus Limited Liability Co reported 15,748 shares. 13,264 were reported by Connors Investor Services. Barnett & Incorporated has 0.03% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 516 shares. 20,664 were reported by Page Arthur B. Eagle Asset Mgmt has invested 0.83% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.02% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 25,659 shares. 3,867 were accumulated by Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability Com. Comerica Bancorp has invested 0.05% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). South State Corporation invested in 0.12% or 16,453 shares. De Burlo Gru Inc holds 0.43% or 29,800 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insurance Fund holds 0.08% or 4,889 shares in its portfolio. British Columbia Management holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 49,536 shares. Gw Henssler Associates Limited invested in 32,888 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 364 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cleararc reported 3,788 shares. 245,083 are held by Lord Abbett And Company Limited Company. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 400,000 shares. Capital Advisers Ltd Co invested 0% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Liability, a California-based fund reported 3,192 shares. Assetmark holds 0% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 4,674 shares.