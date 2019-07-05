Procter & Gamble (PG) Holder Opus Capital Group Has Increased Holding; Cerner (CERN) Holder Amica Mutual Insurance Company Lifted Holding

Amica Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Cerner Corporation (CERN) by 145.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company bought 15,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,647 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, up from 10,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Cerner Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $74.24. About 743,166 shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 16.22% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 17/05/2018 – VA, Cerner Announce Agreement to Provide Seamless Care for Veterans; 05/04/2018 – Kern Medical Selects Cerner Enterprisewide Health IT System and Population Health Platform; 19/04/2018 – The Menninger Clinic Selects Cerner Millennium Electronic Health Record; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Net $160M; 07/05/2018 – Capital Region Medical Center Selects Cerner Enterprisewide Health IT System; 30/03/2018 – More Than 20 Cerner Executives Earn Board Certification in Health Care Management; 21/05/2018 – CERNER REPORTS AMENDMENT TO SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 17/05/2018 – Frank Konkel: #Breaking: @DeptVetAffairs Signs $10 Billion Health Records Contract With Cerner; 06/03/2018 – Centrus Health and Cerner Collaborate to Deliver Value-Based and Innovative Population Health Care in Kansas City; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees FY Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55

Opus Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Capital Group Llc bought 4,338 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 122,002 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.69M, up from 117,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $276.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $112.99. About 4.50 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sets New Environmental Sustainability Goals for 2030; 09/04/2018 – P&G to Bring Ad Holding Company Rivals Together to Form New Creative Agency; 23/05/2018 – P&G – MAXIMUM AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE THAT P&G WILL PAY IN TENDER OFFER IS ABOUT $1.404 BLN; 18/04/2018 – P&G NEARS DEAL TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S CONSUMER-HEALTH UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 19/04/2018 – P&G – 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO DECREASE 31% TO 33% VERSUS FISCAL YEAR 2017 GAAP EPS OF $5.59; 19/04/2018 – P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +5% TO +8%; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS OTC BUSINESS CARRIES HIGHER-THAN-AVERAGE MARGINS; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL – WILL MERGE ITS OTC INTERESTS RETURNING FROM PGT WITH A PORTFOLIO OF OTC ASSETS ACQUIRED IN 2016 VIA ACTAVIS ACQUISITION; 13/03/2018 – Eyeview Appoints Melanie Pereira as Chief Financial Officer; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price

Opus Capital Group Llc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $374.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYN) by 32,198 shares to 25,907 shares, valued at $1.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Barrett Business Svc (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 13,844 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,762 shares, and cut its stake in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Planning Gru stated it has 3,349 shares. Asset Mgmt Inc owns 168,178 shares or 0.89% of their US portfolio. Guinness Asset Management Ltd invested 3.74% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Brookmont Capital Mngmt holds 32,063 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc has 600,707 shares. Norinchukin Comml Bank The reported 0.86% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Bbva Compass Retail Bank Inc holds 1.2% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 182,906 shares. Cap Interest Limited Ca holds 23,150 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Northstar Grp has invested 0.73% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Raymond James Trust Na accumulated 1.27% or 212,006 shares. 22,400 are held by Arga Invest Management Lp. Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 3.52% or 64,207 shares. Greenwich Wealth Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cheviot Value Mgmt accumulated 0.22% or 4,392 shares.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 insider sales for $263.49 million activity. The insider Posada Juan Fernando sold $294,750. Francisco Ma. Fatima also sold $891,000 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. Another trade for 9,910 shares valued at $969,143 was made by Jejurikar Shailesh on Wednesday, February 6. Matthew Price sold 20,000 shares worth $1.98M. PELTZ NELSON had sold 1.21 million shares worth $119.77M on Wednesday, February 13. Sheppard Valarie L sold $99,936 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Advisor Prtnrs Lc has 0.05% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Scharf Ltd Liability has 1.34M shares for 2.95% of their portfolio. Redmond Asset Management Llc stated it has 36,987 shares. Westpac Banking accumulated 128,561 shares or 0% of the stock. Keybank National Association Oh holds 5,573 shares. Paradigm Ltd Liability reported 3,656 shares. Raymond James Tru Na stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Bbva Compass Bancorporation reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.02% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 56,428 shares. Moreover, Paragon Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.11% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 4,105 shares. Mariner Limited owns 122,501 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada owns 586,886 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Veritable Lp has 0.01% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 8,047 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Llc reported 48,024 shares. Oppenheimer And Incorporated reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN).

Amica Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $799.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) by 17,348 shares to 21,577 shares, valued at $1.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 39,456 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,864 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Mach Corp (NYSE:IBM).