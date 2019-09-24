Procter & Gamble Co/The (Put) (PG) Shareholder Nomura Holdings Has Upped Position; Centene (CNC) Holder Cortland Associates Raised Stake

Cortland Associates Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 26.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc bought 169,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 804,997 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.21M, up from 635,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $45.78. About 3.93 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 25/05/2018 – Centene’s Washington Subsidiary Selected For Medicaid Contract; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE & RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.75-Adj EPS $7.15; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Rev $13.19B; 15/03/2018 – Centene recently partnered with RxAdvance, a start-up that manages pharmacy benefits; 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – PENDING REGULATORY APPROVAL, CONTRACT IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON JULY 1, 2019; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 30/05/2018 – Centene at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 30/04/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Offering of Common Stk; 22/03/2018 – CENTENE UNIT COORDINATED CARE HAD REACHED 2017 DEAL FOR FIXES

Nomura Holdings Inc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (Put) (PG) by 43.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc bought 30,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.96 million, up from 69,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co/The (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $309.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $123.61. About 5.60M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 13/03/2018 – P&G – RESOLVED ITS PATENT INFRINGEMENT DISPUTE WITH RANIR, LLC REGARDING RANIR’S TOOTH WHITENING STRIP PRODUCTS IN UNITED STATES AND CANADA; 18/04/2018 – Pantene and Priyanka Chopra Team Up to Encourage Others to #GoGentle in a Harsh World; 19/04/2018 – P&G BUYS MERCK’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS FOR APPROX. EU3.4B; 19/03/2018 – Henkel battles to keep on trucking in North America; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – NO SIGNIFICANT (MATERIAL) NET FINANCIAL TRANSFER BETWEEN TEVA AND P&G WILL RESULT FROM DISSOLUTION; 05/04/2018 – P&G-Heavy Fund Bleeds Cash on Margin, Sales Concerns: ETF Watch; 19/04/2018 – P&G Needs a Workout, Not Vitamins — Heard on the Street; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG MARGIN TO BE IN MID TO HIGH SINGLE DIGIT RANGE IN 2018 AND 2019; 13/03/2018 – P&G – AS PART OF SETTLEMENT, RANIR LLC ACQUIRED RIGHTS TO P&G PATENTS UNDER COMMERCIAL TERMS THAT ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 16/04/2018 – P&G Announces New Environmental Sustainability Goals Focused on Enabling and Inspiring Positive Impact in the World

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00 million and $632.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp New by 3,474 shares to 247,913 shares, valued at $39.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 2,598 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,484 shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 3.84, from 4.88 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold CNC shares while 188 reduced holdings.

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $22.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:CELG) by 278,900 shares to 158,500 shares, valued at $14.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vodafone Group Plc (Put) (NASDAQ:VOD) by 1.52 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Encompass Health Corp (Call).

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings.