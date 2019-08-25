Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Holder Cannell Peter B & Company Has Lowered Its Position by $496,288 as Stock Value Rose; Carmignac Gestion Holding in Grubhub (GRUB) Has Raised as Share Price Declined

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 5.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc sold 4,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 86,445 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.00M, down from 91,217 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $293.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $117.32. About 7.10M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 20/04/2018 – P&G’s vitamin boost could signal more to come; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS PLANNED TO TAKE EFFECT JULY 1, 2018 SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF APPLICABLE REGULATORY APPROVALS; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN; 02/05/2018 – Herbal Essences Recognizes Women Living Life, While Making A Life, As Unstoppable Forces of Nature; 19/04/2018 – P&G results underscore need for Merck deal; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25B Debt Tender Offer; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IS SAID IN TALKS W/ P&G ON CONSUMER UNIT: CNBC; 19/04/2018 – P&G’s quarterly sales beat estimates; 12/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: PG and PK of Oxycodone to Personalize Post-op Pain Management Following Surgery in Children

Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Grubhub Inc (GRUB) by 37.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion bought 900,905 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The institutional investor held 3.30 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $229.34 million, up from 2.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Grubhub Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.98% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $57.86. About 1.67M shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 10/05/2018 – Grubhub Partners with Jack in the Box® to Bring Food Directly to Diners’ Homes; 06/04/2018 – Jason Del Rey: Postmates has also discussed a sale with GrubHub, sources tell us; 15/03/2018 – Gig Economy Transforming Restaurant Industry by Managing Rising Delivery Demand Craze; 30/05/2018 – GrubHub Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Amazon, Google, Kount, Bank of America, GrubHub and PayPal Among Presenters at 2018 Mobile Payments Conference in Chicago; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2Q EPS $228M-EPS $236M; 02/04/2018 – GRUBHUB EXPANDS DELIVERY OFFERING TO 34 ADDED MARKETS NATIONWID; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB PARTNERS WITH JACK IN BOX; 18/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q Rev $232.6M

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson And Co (NYSE:BDX) by 108,749 shares to 1.16 million shares, valued at $289.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Geopark Ltd by 119,740 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 437,562 shares, and cut its stake in Sm Energy Co (NYSE:SM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co Pa holds 2.04% or 230,983 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Communications has invested 0.05% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Jupiter Asset holds 0.41% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 121,311 shares. Wallace Capital Management holds 0.39% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 27,257 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability stated it has 110,331 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Mount Lucas Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.36% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Signature Estate Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). North Management holds 0.59% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 33,966 shares. Contravisory Investment holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 1,452 shares. City Holding stated it has 65,291 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Co holds 0.09% or 59,814 shares. Sigma Planning owns 70,325 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Communications holds 0.18% or 403,440 shares. Moreover, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 13,491 shares. Ironwood Financial Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 375 shares.

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc, which manages about $3.77 billion and $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 527,345 shares to 793,001 shares, valued at $38.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) by 3,925 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,612 shares, and has risen its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI).

