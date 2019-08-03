Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Holder Syntal Capital Partners Boosted Its Position by $719,576 as Valuation Rose; Capital Counsel Holding in Red Hat Com (RHT) Trimmed as Valuation Were Volatile

Syntal Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 80.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Syntal Capital Partners Llc bought 6,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 15,508 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 8,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Syntal Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $290.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $116.44. About 11.56M shares traded or 58.06% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 23/05/2018 – P&G – SETTLEMENT DATE FOR SECURITIES TENDERED AT/PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DEADLINE & ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE IS EXPECTED TO BE MAY 25, 2018; 21/05/2018 – P&G Brands Provide Clear, Accessible and Reliable Product Information in SmartLabel™; 19/04/2018 – P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +5% TO +8%; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25B Debt Tender Offer; 16/04/2018 – P&G Announces New Environmental Sustainability Goals Focused on Enabling and Inspiring Positive Impact in the World; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS NOT RUNNING CURRENT SHIFT AT PLANT; 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS WITH P&G INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE FOR CONSUMER BUSINESS – CNBC, CITING; 19/04/2018 – P&G KEEPS YR ORGANIC SALES GROWTH VIEW UP 2%-3%,SEES AT LOW END; 26/04/2018 – New Clearblue® Study Finds Increased Chance of Pregnancy from Sex Two Days Before Ovulation

Capital Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc Com (RHT) by 1.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Counsel Llc sold 8,029 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 605,396 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.61M, down from 613,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Counsel Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $172; 09/05/2018 – CollabNet VersionOne To Demonstrate Enterprise Value Stream Management Solution for Red Hat OpenShift at Red Hat Summit; 17/04/2018 – Red Hat Set to Host Largest Red Hat Summit to Date, May 8-10 in San Francisco; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $129; RATING NEUTRAL; 07/05/2018 – Using OpenShift on OpenStack, Red Hat Customers Power Infrastructure and Application Modernization; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR: Upgrade Reflects Red Hat’s Continued Strong Operating Performance Due to Shr Gains in the Server Operating System Market; 02/05/2018 – Trilio Announces Version 3 of Its Revolutionary TrilioVault Data Protection Software, Expands to Support Red Hat Virtualization; 02/05/2018 – Portworx Achieves Certification for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT 4Q ADJ EPS 91C, EST. 81C; 26/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: RHT, ANAB & more

More notable recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Guess Which Stocks Warren Buffett Bought: 2nd-Quarter Contest – Yahoo Finance" on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Merger Arbitrage Mondays: Cisco's Acquisition Of Acacia Trades At A 9% Discount – Seeking Alpha" published on July 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: "Wedbush: IBM-Red Hat Deal Holds Execution Risks – Benzinga" on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: "With IBM-Red Hat deal done, these are the things to look for in the coming weeks – Triangle Business Journal" published on July 09, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com's news article titled: "Earnings Show It's Time to Buy IBM Stock on a Pullback – Investorplace.com" with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $252.77 million activity. Matthew Price sold $1.98M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Friday, February 15. 9,000 shares valued at $895,500 were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima on Wednesday, February 13. Coombe Gary A had sold 22,264 shares worth $2.20 million on Tuesday, February 12. Sheppard Valarie L also sold $2.93M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Tuesday, February 5. $294,750 worth of stock was sold by Posada Juan Fernando on Monday, February 11. Taylor David S sold 30,000 shares worth $2.97 million.

