Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Position Has Boosted by Blue Edge Capital Llc; Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Position in Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Trimmed by $404,400 as Market Valuation Declined

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 24.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda sold 4,044 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The institutional investor held 12,347 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25M, down from 16,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $101.82. About 199,174 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 02/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 9; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Net $47.3M; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct Inaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 14/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Fred’s, Nexstar Broadcasting Group, CNO Financial Group, Ne; 27/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.375 Per Share; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Nexstar Media Group Rtgs; Outlook Remains Stable; 17/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Buys 1.3% of Nexstar Media; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct lnaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 01/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Board Of Directors Authorizes $200 Million Expansion Of Share Repurchase Program

Blue Edge Capital Llc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 168.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc bought 4,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 6,824 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $748.25M, up from 2,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $309.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $123.85. About 4.96 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 02/05/2018 – Herbal Essences Recognizes Women Living Life, While Making A Life, As Unstoppable Forces of Nature; 13/03/2018 – Eyeview Appoints Melanie Pereira as Chief Financial Officer; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Pricing 2% Negative Impac; 18/04/2018 – Pantene and Priyanka Chopra Team Up to Encourage Others to #GoGentle in a Harsh World; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY HEALTH CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO: SEEING SOME POSITIVE PROGRESS IN GROOMING; 19/04/2018 – P&G Needs a Workout, Not Vitamins — Heard on the Street; 30/05/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Merck & Co, Exits P&G; 05/03/2018 – Illusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 27/03/2018 – Pampers Welcomes Chrissy Teigen to the Family as First-Ever Creative Consultant for New Pampers Pure Collection

Analysts await Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.51 earnings per share, down 28.77% or $0.61 from last year’s $2.12 per share. NXST’s profit will be $69.63M for 16.86 P/E if the $1.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.34% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold NXST shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 44.35 million shares or 1.31% less from 44.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership stated it has 1.92 million shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Windacre Partnership Ltd Liability Company reported 1.81M shares or 8.83% of all its holdings. Etrade Ltd Liability Co owns 0.01% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 2,659 shares. King Luther Cap Mgmt invested 0.03% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Macquarie Ltd reported 261,418 shares. Gamco Invsts Incorporated Et Al has 0.03% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 34,332 shares. Assetmark reported 36 shares stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 1,384 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Colony Group Ltd Liability owns 42,777 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Asset Management reported 13,710 shares stake. Cls Invs Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 343 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). 1.22M are held by Vaughan Nelson Investment Mngmt Limited Partnership. 295,463 were reported by Boston.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Doliver Advsr Limited Partnership reported 0.26% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 18,209 are held by Birinyi Associate. 45,361 were reported by Aull Monroe Investment Mgmt Corporation. Atria Invs Limited Liability Co reported 0.02% stake. Colony Gru Ltd Llc invested in 207,854 shares. 53,139 are owned by Foster & Motley. Regal Invest Limited Co has 1.85% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 86,392 shares. Automobile Association, a Texas-based fund reported 2.47 million shares. Personal Advsrs owns 484,162 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Nippon Life Ins Com holds 0.68% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 299,245 shares. Tdam Usa, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 198,593 shares. Private Asset Management has 55,665 shares. Agf Invests reported 197,729 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia Company owns 0.05% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 3,790 shares. Indiana Trust Investment has invested 1.08% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).