Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Shareholder Sun Life Financial Cut Stake by $1.73 Million; Brunswick (BC) Market Value Declined While Jacobs Levy Equity Management Has Trimmed Position by $4.29 Million

Sun Life Financial Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 79.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sun Life Financial Inc sold 16,668 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 4,269 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $444,000, down from 20,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 5.59M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc decreased its stake in Brunswick Corp (BC) by 40.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc sold 85,866 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% . The institutional investor held 127,798 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.43M, down from 213,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc who had been investing in Brunswick Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $46.6. About 889,231 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 23.04% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.01; 24/04/2018 – Brunswick Short-Interest Ratio Rises 36% to 7 Days; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR: Brunswick Rtgs On Watch Neg On Plan To Spin Fitness Div; 05/03/2018 – S&P PLACED BRUNSWICK CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 24/04/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Launches ‘Angling Aces’ Student Program; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.01, EST. 94C; 15/05/2018 – COBALT ALLEGES BRUNSWICK’S SEA RAY STILL INFRINGING PATENT; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – RAISING LOWER END OF REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR 2018 AND NOW EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH OF 6 PERCENT TO 7 PERCENT IN 2018; 20/03/2018 – Brunswick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP BC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.60 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Sun Life Financial Inc, which manages about $452.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 10,670 shares to 33,278 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 1,370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,483 shares, and has risen its stake in Keycorp (NYSE:KEY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lesa Sroufe has 4,131 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Utd Fire Group Inc holds 76,000 shares. The California-based Sterling Glob Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 6.32% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Bailard holds 38,746 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Fdx, a California-based fund reported 47,883 shares. Old Republic Corp holds 727,100 shares or 2.04% of its portfolio. Inspirion Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Corp has 26,344 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins stated it has 0.9% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Shamrock Asset Mngmt Limited Com reported 5,645 shares stake. California Employees Retirement System invested in 1.25% or 9.72M shares. Regent Management Limited Liability Com reported 2.14% stake. Moreover, Piedmont Advsrs has 0.88% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Amf Pensionsforsakring holds 2.23% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 2.16M shares. Columbia Asset accumulated 51,921 shares. Cutler Investment Counsel has invested 1.72% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc, which manages about $10.42B and $6.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hubspot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 90,590 shares to 115,927 shares, valued at $19.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 71,630 shares in the quarter, for a total of 370,929 shares, and has risen its stake in Park Ohio Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:PKOH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 37 investors sold BC shares while 96 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 75.69 million shares or 5.18% less from 79.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Washington Advsrs Inc Oh accumulated 282,000 shares. Prelude Capital Management Lc holds 61 shares. Stifel Corporation holds 0% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) or 5,832 shares. Shellback Limited Partnership stated it has 465,640 shares or 2.79% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has invested 0% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). 18,780 were accumulated by Cornercap Inv Counsel Incorporated. Lenox Wealth stated it has 0.09% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). 11,000 were accumulated by Psagot Inv House Ltd. Massachusetts-based Adage Capital Prtnrs Gp Lc has invested 0.18% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Millennium Mngmt Llc invested in 0.03% or 395,927 shares. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc, New York-based fund reported 703,970 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd, a Maryland-based fund reported 7,439 shares. Davidson Kempner Cap LP holds 1.35% or 975,000 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 27,200 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Com reported 6,458 shares stake.

