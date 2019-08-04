Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Stock Rose While Gabelli Funds Cut Holding; Brookstone Capital Management Has Upped Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $311,992 as Stock Value Declined

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 10.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management bought 5,288 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 56,597 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35 million, up from 51,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $55.59. About 17.09 million shares traded or 28.42% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 23/04/2018 – iPhone Blog: AT&T, Verizon investigated for eSIM antitrust after complaint by Apple; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: AT&T, Verizon investigated for anti-trust violations; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL NOTES DUE 2020 OFFERING – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Probe Heralds New Era of Greater Telecom Scrutiny; 29/03/2018 – Tech Times: T-Mobile, Verizon Will Carry 2018 9.7-Inch iPad With Pencil Support; 15/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-MoviePass: the unicorn that jumped into Wall St too soon; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim – NYT; 20/04/2018 – Justice Department Looking Into Whether AT&T, Verizon Are Hampering Switching Carriers: Report — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – IFROGZ Expands Wireless Audio Family by Introducing the Cocoon Earbud Charging Case; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds Verizon, Exits BHP

Gabelli Funds Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (PG) by 12.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc sold 19,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 137,000 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.26M, down from 156,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $116.44. About 11.56M shares traded or 57.20% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Motley Fool” on July 30, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Dow Jones Today: A Strong End to the Week – Investorplace.com” published on July 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Procter & Gamble Reports Surging Sales Growth – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: Procter & Gamble vs. Coca-Cola – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Procter & Gamble Q4 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 insider sales for $249.74 million activity. $1.98 million worth of stock was sold by Matthew Price on Friday, February 15. Francisco Ma. Fatima had sold 9,000 shares worth $891,000 on Tuesday, February 12. Shares for $119.77M were sold by PELTZ NELSON on Wednesday, February 13. $294,750 worth of stock was sold by Posada Juan Fernando on Monday, February 11. Shares for $969,143 were sold by Jejurikar Shailesh. Schomburger Jeffrey K sold 4,395 shares worth $428,789.

Gabelli Funds Llc, which manages about $25.90 billion and $15.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Franklin Res Inc Com (NYSE:BEN) by 13,800 shares to 29,300 shares, valued at $971,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cnp 7. 09/01/21 by 70,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

