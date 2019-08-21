Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Stake Upped by Syntal Capital Partners Llc; Brinker Capital Maintains Holding in Lincoln Natl Ind (LNC)

Syntal Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 80.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Syntal Capital Partners Llc bought 6,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 15,508 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, up from 8,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Syntal Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $297.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $119.08. About 3.17M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 11/04/2018 – Vicks® ZzzQuil™ Expands Offering with New Vicks ZzzQuil PURE Zzzs™ Melatonin Gummies; 19/04/2018 – P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +5% TO +8%; 19/04/2018 – P&G: The $1 Billion Consumer Health Business of Merck KGaA Grew 6% Over the Past Two Years; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS CO.’S FUEL CELL POWERED FORKLIFT IN PG ACCIDENT; 18/05/2018 – Grumpy literary judges fail to uphold the spirit of PG Wodehouse; 09/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 09/05/2018 – P&G – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT, NEW YORK CITY TIME, AT END OF JUNE 6, 2018; 09/04/2018 – Adweek: Breaking: P&G’s new dedicated agency will bring together talent from agencies at competing holding companies:…; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 24/05/2018 – Swiffer Tackles the Hairiest Home Situations for Pet Owners Because Shed Happens

Brinker Capital Inc increased its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (LNC) by 155.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc bought 18,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.07% . The institutional investor held 30,664 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, up from 11,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $53.99. About 713,956 shares traded. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 4.07% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 13/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Advisor Recognized by lnvestmentNews Women to Watch Award; 21/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches Indexed Variable Annuity with Unique Income Option and Simple Investing Choices; 04/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Announces Results of The Resource Group Annual Meeting; 18/05/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Developing Implications, Upgrades Issuer Credit Rating of Liberty Life Assurance Company of Boston; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q EPS $1.64; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lincoln National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNC); 29/05/2018 – Lincoln National at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Developing Implications, Upgrades Issuer Credit Rating of Liberty Life Assurance; 09/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Named a Best Employer for Diversity by Forbes; 13/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Advisor Recognized by InvestmentNews Women to Watch Award

