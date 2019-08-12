Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) Share Value Rose While Independent Investors Decreased Position by $374,400; Blackhill Capital Trimmed Stake in Lilly Eli & Co Com (LLY) by $898,227

Independent Investors Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) by 5.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Investors Inc sold 3,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 62,925 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.55M, down from 66,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Investors Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $292.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $116.78. About 6.94M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth –Update; 19/04/2018 – Merck’s CEO Stefan Oschmann on Procter & Gamble To Acquire Consumer Health Business – Call Transcript; 10/04/2018 – P&G pilots putting its separate ad agencies to work together under one roof; 09/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 19/04/2018 – P&G BUYS MERCK’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS FOR APPROX. EU3.4B; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest® Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute with Ranir; 23/05/2018 – P&G – MAXIMUM AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE THAT P&G WILL PAY IN TENDER OFFER IS ABOUT $1.404 BLN; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO: SEEING SOME POSITIVE PROGRESS IN GROOMING; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Pg Electroplast Ltd. – Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended March 2018; 11/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 5.69 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO

Blackhill Capital Inc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co Com (LLY) by 4.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackhill Capital Inc sold 6,963 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 156,057 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.25 million, down from 163,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackhill Capital Inc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $113.77. About 2.79 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BMY’S OPDIVO FOUR-WEEK DOSING FOR ADVANCED MELANOMA; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) IS REVIEWING GALCANEZUMAB FOR PREVENTION OF MIGRAINE IN ADULTS; 02/04/2018 – NCCN Guidelines for Central Nervous System Cancers Include NERLYNX® (neratinib) in Combination With Capecitabine or Paclitaxel as Treatment Options for Patients With Breast Cancer Brain Metastases; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio completes recruitment into first stage of Phase II NSCLC trial with selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib combined with KEYTRUDA®; 12/04/2018 – Janssen: INVOKANA Improved Renal Outcomes in People With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus; 28/05/2018 – NOVARTIS: IMPROVEMENT IN QUALITY OF LIFE DOMAINS WITH ENTRESTO®; 10/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Eli Lilly acquires small biotech for $1.6 billion to strengthen cancer immunotherapy pipeline; 27/04/2018 – Roche: CHMP Recommends Approval of Breast Cancer Drug Perjeta; 03/04/2018 – Puma Biotechnology and Pint Pharma Enter into Exclusive Licensing Agreement to Commercialize NERLYNX® (neratinib) in Latin America

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. London Of Virginia reported 29,034 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Limited Oh reported 11,104 shares. Cadence Financial Bank Na holds 0.95% or 18,717 shares in its portfolio. Blackhill Cap Incorporated has invested 3.47% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio has invested 0.29% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Plancorp Ltd has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Us Bancorporation De reported 2.27 million shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Beutel Goodman And invested 0.19% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Wagner Bowman Corporation owns 14,570 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Arrowgrass Prns (Us) LP invested in 0.05% or 11,947 shares. Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.14% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Boys Arnold Com Inc stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Moreover, Dumont Blake Invest Advsr Lc has 0.41% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). West Oak Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 5,400 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Salem Cap Mgmt owns 5,558 shares.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $128.51 million activity. 426 shares were bought by Smiley Joshua L, worth $50,281.

