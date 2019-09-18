Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Share Value Rose While Exchange Capital Management Trimmed Holding; Blackbaud (BLKB) Holder Bahl & Gaynor Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.10 Million

Bahl & Gaynor Inc decreased its stake in Blackbaud Inc (BLKB) by 32.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc sold 13,292 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.15% . The institutional investor held 28,089 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.35 million, down from 41,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Blackbaud Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $93.49. About 125,900 shares traded. Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) has declined 16.83% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.83% the S&P500. Some Historical BLKB News: 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud 1Q Rev $204.2M; 05/05/2018 – Blackbaud Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for May. 10; 26/03/2018 – Blackbaud Invites Change Agents to Orlando, Florida for bbcon 2018, the Premier Tech Gathering for Social Good; 23/05/2018 – Blackbaud World Headquarters Showcases the Future of Intelligent Lighting for Commercial Offices; 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD 1Q ADJ REV $204.5M, EST. $204.5M; 01/05/2018 – Blackbaud Acquires Market Leading Fundraising Performance Management Provider Reeher; 23/05/2018 – Blackbaud Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD 1Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 58C; 01/05/2018 – Market Leading Fundraising Performance Management Provider, Reeher, Acquired by Blackbaud

Exchange Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 4.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc sold 2,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 64,630 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.09M, down from 67,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $121.39. About 3.55 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 06/04/2018 – Can P&G Still Be Saved? — Barrons.com; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IS SAID IN TALKS W/ P&G ON CONSUMER UNIT: CNBC; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-P&G to cut ad agency spending by $1.25 bln over next 3 years – FT; 13/03/2018 – Nfusion Wins Gold for Deception Based Security in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 18/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Co expected to post earnings of 98 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT (IMPACT) ON TEVA’S 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG FY2018 REVENUE TO BE SUBSTANTIALLY LOWER THAN 2017; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute With Ranir

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 24.47 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smithbridge Asset Mngmt Incorporated De reported 34,703 shares. 166 were accumulated by Investment Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Co. Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab invested in 0.14% or 565,021 shares. S&T National Bank Pa holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 2,472 shares. Estabrook Capital Management invested 0% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Louisiana-based Summit Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Dsc Advisors LP invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Maple Cap Mgmt owns 20,968 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Guardian Advisors Lp reported 2,182 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 93,190 were accumulated by Maverick Cap. Papp L Roy Assocs holds 1.19% or 69,040 shares. Allen Investment Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.2% or 62,615 shares. Cordasco Fin Network invested in 0.12% or 1,099 shares. Kings Point Capital Mngmt holds 13,140 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Sns Financial Grp Inc Limited Liability has invested 0.17% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Exchange Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.48M and $371.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR) by 13,938 shares to 57,768 shares, valued at $3.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allergan Inc by 3,878 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,536 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Health Care Etf (VHT).

Bahl & Gaynor Inc, which manages about $7.63B and $13.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 4,597 shares to 55,238 shares, valued at $4.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 36,326 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.04 million shares, and has risen its stake in Eversource Energy.

Analysts await Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, down 36.59% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.41 per share. BLKB’s profit will be $12.78 million for 89.89 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Blackbaud, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.59% negative EPS growth.