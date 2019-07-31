Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Share Price Rose While Hl Financial Services Cut Its Holding; Beaconlight Capital Continues to Hold Holding in Fuller H B Co (FUL)

Hl Financial Services Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 10.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hl Financial Services Llc sold 68,941 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 609,584 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.43M, down from 678,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hl Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $299.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $119.22. About 6.43 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT TO BUY PART OF P.G. SERVICE CO. FOR 195M BAHT; 19/04/2018 – P&G KEEPS YR ORGANIC SALES GROWTH VIEW UP 2%-3%,SEES AT LOW END; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-P&G to cut ad agency spending by $1.25 bln over next 3 years – FT; 23/03/2018 – P&G to Webcast Discussion of Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results on April 20; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing […]; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend By 4% To 71.72 Cents — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – Adweek: Breaking: P&G’s new dedicated agency will bring together talent from agencies at competing holding companies:…; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 19/04/2018 – P&G Deal for Merck KGaA Business Valuation Is About EUR3.4B; 08/05/2018 – Forum Systems Named Gold Winner in Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®

Beaconlight Capital Llc increased its stake in Fuller H B Co (FUL) by 63.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc bought 88,576 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 227,031 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.04 million, up from 138,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Fuller H B Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $49.19. About 132,744 shares traded. H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) has declined 12.66% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FUL News: 28/03/2018 – HB Fuller 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 12/04/2018 – H.B. Fuller Increases Quarterly Dividend; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in HB Fuller; 12/04/2018 – H.B. FULLER BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO FUL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.10 TO $3.40; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER 1Q NET REV. $713.1M, EST. $664.5M; 28/03/2018 – H.B. FULLER REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 34C; 12/04/2018 – H.B. FULLER INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 15.5C/SHR VS 15C; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – STILL EXPECT TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $90 MLN IN CAPITAL ITEMS IN 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sol Company reported 0.62% stake. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership reported 0.01% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has 218,446 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Marathon Asset Llp holds 1.83 million shares or 2.53% of its portfolio. Mercer Cap Advisers owns 55,094 shares or 3.85% of their US portfolio. Staley Advisers accumulated 0.07% or 8,729 shares. Westend Advsr Ltd Liability Corp owns 353,046 shares. Coatue Mgmt Limited owns 2,441 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bank Hapoalim Bm invested 0.11% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Fire Grp Inc reported 2.94% stake. Moreno Evelyn V has invested 2.14% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Umb State Bank N A Mo stated it has 0.88% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). First Wilshire Securities reported 0.08% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Central National Bank And Co has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). The Texas-based Crossvault Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 0.35% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 12 sales for $253.20 million activity. On Friday, February 1 the insider Skoufalos Ioannis sold $2.86 million. 9,910 shares were sold by Jejurikar Shailesh, worth $969,143. Coombe Gary A sold 9,079 shares worth $870,676. Grabowski Mary Theresa had sold 19,049 shares worth $1.81 million on Thursday, January 31. Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $891,000 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Tuesday, February 12. The insider PELTZ NELSON sold $119.77 million.

Hl Financial Services Llc, which manages about $6.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Etf (VWO) by 175,647 shares to 1.18 million shares, valued at $50.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 103,616 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.39 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Edge Msci Etf (EEMV).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $638,107 activity.

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27 million and $352.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (Call) (NYSE:YPF) by 31,700 shares to 344,200 shares, valued at $4.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN) by 157,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 776,090 shares, and cut its stake in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN).