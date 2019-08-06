Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Holder Jones Financial Companies Lllp Cut Its Stake by $1.18 Million as Share Value Rose; Bb Biotech Ag Position in Celgene (CELG) Trimmed as Valuation Declined

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 11.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp sold 11,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 89,030 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.26M, down from 100,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $114.42. About 4.37 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – P&G BUYS MERCK’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS FOR APPROX. EU3.4B; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Procter & Gamble’s Aa3 Rating Following Announced Acquisition Of Merck’s Consumer Health Business; Outlook Stable; 23/05/2018 – P&G – MAXIMUM AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE THAT P&G WILL PAY IN TENDER OFFER IS ABOUT $1.404 BLN; 27/03/2018 – Zuul Named Winner in the Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 03/04/2018 – 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards® Honors Hillstone Networks with Three Awarded; 18/04/2018 – PACIFIC GREEN TECH. PGTK PG MARINE AGREES TO 7 UNITS W/ UNION; 19/04/2018 – P&G acquires Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 bln; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT

Bb Biotech Ag decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 4.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb Biotech Ag sold 103,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 2.20M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $207.55M, down from 2.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb Biotech Ag who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $93.25. About 1.69M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – RAISING FULL-YEAR 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE TO HIGH END OF PREVIOUS RANGE; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE DOESN’T SEE TRIAL THIS YR IN DR. REDDY’S PATENT MATTER; 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials; 22/03/2018 – New! Poised for an FDA pitch, Novartis lays out all its PhIII cards on MS drug siponimod $NVS $CELG etc; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination T; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – WITH MULTIPLE CATALYSTS FOR GROWTH EXPECTED OVER NEXT 12 TO 18 MONTHS, REAFFIRMING 2020 OUTLOOK; 02/05/2018 – NOVARTIS: HEALTH CANADA OKS KISQALI FOR BREAST CANCER; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO-CELGENE TO CO-DEVELOP ANTI-BCMA CAR T CELL THERAPY; 08/03/2018 – Bavarian Nordic Announces Phase 2 Trial Investigating Combination of Its Immunotherapy CV301 and Nivolumab in Microsatellite St; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS UNDER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT, ONCOSEC WILL SPONSOR, FUND STUDY AND MERCK WILL PROVIDE KEYTRUDA

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edgewood Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 58,440 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Ins Fund, a Kentucky-based fund reported 13,964 shares. Field & Main Bancshares holds 3,660 shares. Marathon Trading Management Ltd Llc invested in 0.12% or 10,807 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 89,522 shares. 718 were reported by Parkside Fincl Bank. Synovus Corp accumulated 31,277 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc has 0% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 2.83M shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh owns 225,280 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Plancorp Lc accumulated 2,223 shares. Natl Pension invested 0.28% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Northstar Investment Advisors Limited has invested 0.07% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Wellington Shields & Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 7,140 shares. Piedmont Invest Advisors, a North Carolina-based fund reported 116,203 shares.

Bb Biotech Ag, which manages about $3.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 100,000 shares to 2.98 million shares, valued at $200.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 121,257 shares in the quarter, for a total of 696,976 shares, and has risen its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO).

Jones Financial Companies Lllp, which manages about $43.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Mid (VOT) by 86,447 shares to 149,925 shares, valued at $21.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vangurard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 1,192 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,693 shares, and has risen its stake in Total S.A. Spon Adr (NYSE:TOT).