Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Holder Private Ocean Has Decreased Its Stake by $372,780 as Market Valuation Rose; Barometer Capital Management Maintains Stake in Costco Wholesale (COST)

Private Ocean Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 27.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Ocean Llc sold 3,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 9,149 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.00M, down from 12,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Ocean Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $310.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $124.21. About 1.28 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Barometer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 61.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc bought 21,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The hedge fund held 56,050 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.81 million, up from 34,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $285.16. About 562,994 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Burt Wealth Advisors accumulated 6,688 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Sabal Trust owns 0.18% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 19,140 shares. Hutchinson Cap Mngmt Ca holds 0.6% or 19,363 shares. Fairview Invest Ltd Com accumulated 39,338 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Cv Starr & Incorporated has invested 3.89% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Douglass Winthrop Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 85,925 shares. Haverford Tru accumulated 0.45% or 230,662 shares. Opus Invest Mngmt accumulated 40,900 shares. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Mngmt invested in 3,855 shares. 1,913 were reported by Navellier & Associate. Wedgewood Pa has 12,377 shares. Mufg Americas Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 511,776 shares. Round Table Services Limited Liability Corp has 3,377 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Orca Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 0.53% or 4,331 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Lc accumulated 2,733 shares.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 25.04 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amalgamated State Bank holds 0.36% or 58,351 shares in its portfolio. Prescott Grp Incorporated Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1,200 shares or 0.08% of the stock. 644 are owned by Capital Advsr Ltd Llc. Bartlett And Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 4,082 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa holds 896 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Twin Cap owns 4,188 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Montgomery Mgmt holds 0.15% or 1,300 shares in its portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Scotia Cap Incorporated has invested 0.42% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Pitcairn Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 12,475 shares. Profit Management Limited Liability stated it has 1.17% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel stated it has 800 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon owns 4.94M shares. Chemung Canal Tru stated it has 1,081 shares. Captrust Fin Advsrs invested 0.18% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Stonebridge Cap Management accumulated 0.24% or 2,315 shares.

Barometer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.58B and $768.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares U.S. Medical Devices Etf (IHI) by 2,800 shares to 15,800 shares, valued at $3.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Expanded Tech Sector Etf (IGM) by 1,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,500 shares, and cut its stake in Franco (NYSE:FNV).

