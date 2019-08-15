Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Market Value Rose While Farr Miller & Washington Has Trimmed Holding; Bank N S Halifax (BNS) Shareholder Nexus Investment Management Decreased Holding as Market Value Declined

Nexus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 1.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc sold 6,349 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 550,390 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.30 million, down from 556,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $50.84. About 856,330 shares traded or 19.11% up from the average. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 17/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Bank of Nova Scotia $Bmark 3Y +80a, 3Y FRN L equiv; 30/05/2018 – Scotiabank: McGuckin to Attend to an Illness in His Family; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK `CONFIDENT’ IN PROTECTING CLIENTS FROM CYBER ATTACKS; 15/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Adds Texas Capital, Exits Avis Budget: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Scotiabank 2Q Net C$2.18B; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 09/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK, BANCO CENCOSUD ENTER 15YR BUSINESS PACT; 27/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS SCOTIABANK URUGUAY’S IDR AT ‘BBB+, UPGRADES VR; 17/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Bank of Nova Scotia $2b Debt Offering in Two Parts; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO EXPECTS EARNINGS MOMENTUM TO CONTINUE IN 2H ’18

Farr Miller & Washington Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farr Miller & Washington Llc sold 3,663 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 406,363 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.28M, down from 410,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farr Miller & Washington Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $289.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $115.79. About 9.18 million shares traded or 20.69% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 04/05/2018 – Cramer Remix: Why Apple is a better version of Procter & Gamble; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO SAYS FIRE CONTROLLED WITHIN TIME CAUSING NO EFFECT ON PLANT AND MACHINERY; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS WORKER PASSED AWAY DUE TO PLANT ACCIDENT; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25 Billion Debt Tender Offer; 09/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. DEBT TENDER OFFER AMOUNT; 18/04/2018 – PACIFIC GREEN TECH. PGTK PG MARINE AGREES TO 7 UNITS W/ UNION; 19/04/2018 – Jeanne Whalen: SCOOP: P&G to spend $4.2 bn to buy German Merck’s consumer-health unit, which sells vitamins & other OTC items; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.51% or 334,479 shares. Fca Corp Tx has 0.14% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 3,500 shares. Beacon Cap invested in 11,000 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Grimes has invested 0.14% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Mitsubishi Ufj And Bk Corporation owns 2.51 million shares or 0.96% of their US portfolio. Trustco Bank & Trust Corporation N Y accumulated 29,554 shares or 3.46% of the stock. Birmingham Management Inc Al holds 70,269 shares. Northern Tru reported 0.84% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Community Tru Invest Co reported 117,070 shares. Jnba Finance has invested 0.21% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Howard Capital accumulated 15,334 shares. South Texas Money Ltd owns 19,994 shares. 18,057 are owned by Lucas Capital Management. Capital Inv Counsel Incorporated accumulated 40,449 shares.

Farr Miller & Washington Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 4,187 shares to 379,650 shares, valued at $41.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 34,797 shares in the quarter, for a total of 565,187 shares, and has risen its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT).

Nexus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $676.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 11,200 shares to 388,755 shares, valued at $24.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 14,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 337,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP).

Analysts await The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.36 per share. BNS’s profit will be $1.64B for 9.35 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by The Bank of Nova Scotia for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.