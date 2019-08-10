Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Share Value Rose While Syntal Capital Partners Has Raised Its Position; Bank Amer (Call) (BAC) Holder Secor Capital Advisors LP Has Cut Its Stake by $1.23 Million as Stock Rose

Secor Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Call) (BAC) by 73.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Secor Capital Advisors Lp sold 45,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 16,100 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $444,000, down from 61,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Secor Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $268.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $28.33. About 52.60M shares traded or 5.92% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – JB Hunt Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – US Physical Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO SAYS INTL MKT APPETITE HASN’T CHANGED AFTER STEINHOFF; 27/03/2018 – Dana Inc at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Auto Summit Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY FROM UNDERPERFORM – TRADERS; 15/05/2018 – MEDIA-UBS head of European M&A Brizay is said to join Bank of America – Bloomberg; 14/05/2018 – Intrexon to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 30/05/2018 – Sabre Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 16/05/2018 – Crispr Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Syntal Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 80.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Syntal Capital Partners Llc bought 6,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 15,508 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, up from 8,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Syntal Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $297.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $116.78. About 6.53 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – Denim Group’s ThreadFix Named 2018 Winner of Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS OTC BUSINESS CARRIES HIGHER-THAN-AVERAGE MARGINS; 03/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @Da…; 19/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS GLOBAL CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS TO PROCTER & GAMBLE FOR ABOUT 3.4 BLN EUROS IN CASH; 30/05/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Merck & Co, Exits P&G; 27/03/2018 – Zuul Named Winner in the Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 20/04/2018 – Bank of America downgrades Procter & Gamble on ‘longer lasting’ challenges; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS WITH P&G INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE FOR CONSUMER BUSINESS – CNBC, CITING

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Michigan-based Deroy And Devereaux Private Counsel has invested 0.06% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Federated Pa has 0.46% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 6.77M shares. Garnet Equity Cap stated it has 6.47% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). White Pine Capital Ltd owns 50,625 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Ltd Llc accumulated 69,162 shares. Peloton Wealth Strategists invested in 49,700 shares. Advisory Rech holds 84,174 shares. Miles Capital invested in 0.57% or 23,776 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 2.57 million shares stake. 16,800 are owned by Weatherstone Management. Moors & Cabot stated it has 0.58% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). First National Bank & Trust Trust Of Newtown stated it has 0.34% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Oppenheimer Communications accumulated 0.65% or 885,930 shares. Ftb Advsr invested in 96,349 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited has 38,954 shares.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.54B for 10.26 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Secor Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $500.47M and $484.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraft Heinz Co (Put) by 15,200 shares to 19,200 shares, valued at $627,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 35,163 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,320 shares, and has risen its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (NASDAQ:BLDR).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $248.48 million activity. $1.98M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Matthew Price on Friday, February 15. Shares for $2.97 million were sold by Taylor David S on Wednesday, February 13. Coombe Gary A also sold $2.20M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Tuesday, February 12. PELTZ NELSON sold $119.77 million worth of stock or 1.21M shares. 3,000 shares valued at $294,750 were sold by Posada Juan Fernando on Monday, February 11.