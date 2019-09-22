Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Shareholder De Burlo Group Has Decreased Its Stake; Banco Bradesco Pn Adr (BBD) Holder Baillie Gifford & Company Has Increased Stake by $51.59 Million

Baillie Gifford & Company increased its stake in Banco Bradesco Pn Adr (BBD) by 26.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baillie Gifford & Company bought 5.73 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.01% . The institutional investor held 27.04M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $265.57 million, up from 21.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baillie Gifford & Company who had been investing in Banco Bradesco Pn Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $8.13. About 17.47M shares traded or 27.94% up from the average. Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) has risen 35.25% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BBD News: 26/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BANCO BRADESCO SAYS LOAN GROWTH MORE LIKELY TO BE AROUND THE LOW END OF THE ESTIMATED RANGE IN 2018; 19/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRADESCO SHAREHOLDERS WILL RECEIVE BONUS OF 10 PERCENT OF STAKE HELD IN MARCH 29- FILING; 19/03/2018 – BRADESCO: BCB APPROVES BRL8B CAPITAL INCREASE; 14/03/2018 – BRADESCO’S CHALLENGE IS REVENUE SYNERGY, CEO TELLS VALOR; 03/05/2018 – Brazilian banks, funds join arbitration against Petrobras -paper; 21/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- VALE SHARE OFFERING ORIGINALLY PLANNED FOR APRIL, BUT MAY BE DELAYED TO 2019 DUE TO ELECTION-YEAR VOLATILITY; 14/03/2018 – Bradesco chairman says credit up 5 percent since start of year; 09/03/2018 BRADESCO SEES BRAZIL’S SELIC CUT TO 6.5% IN MARCH; 03/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRADESCO VP MARCELO NORONHA SEES SMALL INCREASE IN CORPORATE DEMAND FOR LOANS; 04/04/2018 – BRADESCO IS FOCUSED ON CREDIT PORTFOLIO EXPANSION: CEO

De Burlo Group Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 23.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. De Burlo Group Inc sold 29,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 96,478 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.58M, down from 125,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. De Burlo Group Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $305.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $122.24. About 8.16M shares traded or 9.23% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G INVESTOR CALL BEGINS; 19/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS FORECAST FOR CORE EPS GROWTH; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Derek Jeter’s Players’ Tribune expands into Europe; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY GROOMING SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G – ESTIMATES ALL-IN SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY THREE PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Private Brands Will Expand into Pet Accessories, Diapers, Lawn & Garden and OTC in 2018, Report Indicates; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 23/05/2018 – P&G – MAXIMUM AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE THAT P&G WILL PAY IN TENDER OFFER IS ABOUT $1.404 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Co Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 19/04/2018 – P&G – 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO DECREASE 31% TO 33% VERSUS FISCAL YEAR 2017 GAAP EPS OF $5.59

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 24.65 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

De Burlo Group Inc, which manages about $619.44 million and $512.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 16,050 shares to 128,033 shares, valued at $22.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 77,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,537 shares, and has risen its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR).