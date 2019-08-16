Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Shareholder Truepoint Trimmed Its Position by $15.53 Million as Share Price Rose; Banbury Partners Trimmed Its Holding in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) by $7.29 Million as Share Price Declined

Banbury Partners Llc decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 23.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc sold 115,719 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 381,174 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.28 million, down from 496,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $45.4. About 475,849 shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 16/04/2018 – News On DST Systems Inc. (DST) Now Under SSNC; 23/04/2018 – SS&C set May 4 deadline to gatecrash 1.5 billion-pound Fidessa deal; 01/05/2018 – SS&C 1Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 53C; 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES CONFIRMS IT DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER; 12/03/2018 – SS&C TO BUY NORTH AMERICAN FUND ADMINISTRATION BUSINESS FROM; 23/04/2018 – TAKEOVER PANEL SAYS SS&C MUST ANNOUNCE INTENTION BY MAY4; 24/04/2018 – SS&C rules out counter-bid for British financial software firm Fidessa; 10/04/2018 – UK Takeover Panel: SS&C, ION Must Confirm Fidessa Intentions by April 20; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Says No Terms of Any Offer Have Been Discussed; 28/03/2018 – DST Systems, Inc. Shareholders Approve Merger With SS&C

Truepoint Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 35.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truepoint Inc sold 149,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 273,356 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.44M, down from 422,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truepoint Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $297.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $118.81. About 3.78M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/03/2018 – Henkel battles to keep on trucking in North America; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits P&G; 08/05/2018 – Forum Systems Named Gold Winner in Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 23/04/2018 – DJ Procter & Gamble Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PG); 19/04/2018 – P&G – RAISING FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE EPS GROWTH TO A RANGE OF SIX TO EIGHT PERCENT VERSUS FISCAL 2017 CORE EPS; 23/03/2018 – P&G to Webcast Discussion of Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results on April 20; 05/04/2018 – P&G-Heavy Fund Bleeds Cash on Margin, Sales Concerns: ETF Watch; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO: SEEING SOME POSITIVE PROGRESS IN GROOMING; 19/04/2018 – CORRECT: P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +6% TO +8%

More notable recent SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “SS&C: Assessing The Sell-Off – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/01/2019: SSNC,JKS,LRAD – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn’t Overlook SS&C Technologies (SSNC) – Nasdaq” on March 18, 2019. More interesting news about SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With A 2.8% Return On Equity, Is SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) A Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SS&C Appoints Joseph Maxwell as Technology Head of Hedge Fund Administration Business – PRNewswire” with publication date: February 21, 2019.

Banbury Partners Llc, which manages about $132.90M and $345.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carvana Co by 49,031 shares to 326,929 shares, valued at $18.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4.

Truepoint Inc, which manages about $1.62B and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,717 shares to 14,080 shares, valued at $3.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in I Shares Tr (IWP) by 6,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,408 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.