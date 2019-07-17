Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Market Valuation Rose While Wedbush Securities Lifted Position by $488,176; Avx New (AVX) Stake Raised by Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc

Wedbush Securities Inc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 10.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc bought 4,694 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,475 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.15 million, up from 44,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $290.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $115.89. About 5.54 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing back in house; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT PCL SCCC.BK – UNIT SIGNED ASSETS SALES AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE SOME PART OF BUSINESS OF P.G. SERVICE CO; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-P&G to plough $50 mln in Russian plants in 2018; 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year; 19/04/2018 – P&G results underscore need for Merck deal; 10/04/2018 – P&G Declares Dividend Increase; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS SAYS CO APPOINTED MAHABIR PRASAD GUPTA AS CFO; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Pg Electroplast Ltd. – Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended March 2018

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc increased its stake in Avx Corp New (AVX) by 53.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc bought 51,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.58% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 146,367 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54 million, up from 95,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Avx Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.89. About 209,622 shares traded. AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) has declined 1.14% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AVX News: 30/04/2018 – AVX COMPLETES BUY OF KUMATEC; 30/04/2018 – AVX Completes Its Purchase of Kumatec; 27/04/2018 – AVX is Showcasing High-Temperature Capacitor Solutions at HiTEC 2018; 30/04/2018 – AVX Earns 2017 TTI Supplier Excellence Award; 17/05/2018 – AVX is Showcasing its Extended Portfolio of High-Performance Microwave & RF Solutions at IMS 2018; 04/04/2018 – AVX Corp to Acquire KUMATEC Sondermaschinenbau & Kunststoffverarbeitung GmbH; 03/04/2018 – AppViewX Brings in Enhanced Automation, Extended Cloud Support and Faster Troubleshooting in AVX 12.3 Release; 25/04/2018 – AVX Corp 4Q Net $31.8M; 20/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 20 / 2018 – AVX Corporation (Olean Advanced Products) – Western Region; 04/04/2018 – AVX CORP – PURPOSE OF PARTNERSHIP IS DEVELOPMENT, MARKETING AND SUPPLY OF HYDROGEN FUEL GENERATION AND DELIVERY SOLUTIONS AND OTHER RELATED SERVICES

Wedbush Securities Inc, which manages about $930.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Floating (FLOT) by 28,880 shares to 9,385 shares, valued at $478,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Company Inc New (NYSE:MRK) by 8,182 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,091 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sawgrass Asset Lc stated it has 0.05% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cohen Lawrence B reported 38,863 shares stake. At Savings Bank owns 14,782 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Mackenzie Fincl Corp invested in 0.71% or 2.84M shares. Stratford Consulting Ltd Com stated it has 15,147 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Hanson Mcclain reported 10,892 shares. Trexquant Invest LP invested in 10,200 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Clarkston Prtn Ltd Liability holds 1.82% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 527,907 shares. Park Circle stated it has 0.03% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Braun Stacey Inc holds 1.22% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 176,168 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 10.33 million shares or 1.3% of the stock. Bowen Hanes accumulated 377,537 shares or 1.74% of the stock. Allsquare Wealth accumulated 1,614 shares. Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa holds 7,670 shares. Pacific Global Invest Mngmt invested 2.01% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. Shares for $969,143 were sold by Jejurikar Shailesh. $99,936 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Sheppard Valarie L. Skoufalos Ioannis sold $2.86 million worth of stock. $119.77M worth of stock was sold by PELTZ NELSON on Wednesday, February 13. Shares for $1.81 million were sold by Grabowski Mary Theresa. Shares for $428,789 were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $116,281 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold AVX shares while 29 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 41.08 million shares or 0.49% more from 40.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 14,389 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alps Advisors Inc invested in 0% or 22,524 shares. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Aus holds 5,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.01% or 50,817 shares in its portfolio. Brandywine Global Invest Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) for 281,163 shares. Axa, France-based fund reported 186,700 shares. 34,364 were reported by Legal And General Group Public Llc. Connor Clark And Lunn Management holds 0% or 17,875 shares in its portfolio. Phocas Fincl invested in 1.03% or 591,416 shares. Commercial Bank Of America De invested in 85,157 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.29% stake. California Employees Retirement accumulated 0% or 200,079 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Com accumulated 30,953 shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership has 0.04% invested in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) for 6.24 million shares. 4,268 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank).

