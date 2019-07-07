Procter & Gamble (PG) Shares Rose While Altavista Wealth Management Decreased Position; Audiocodes LTD (AUDC) Position Has Upped by Navellier & Associates Inc

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in Audiocodes Ltd. (AUDC) by 275.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc bought 110,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 150,421 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08 million, up from 40,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Audiocodes Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $455.40M market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $15.67. About 66,392 shares traded. AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) has risen 98.47% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.04% the S&P500. Some Historical AUDC News: 13/03/2018 – AudioCodes Selected by Fuze for Global UCaaS Voice Connectivity; 03/04/2018 – AudioCodes Announces First Quarter 2018 Reporting; 14/05/2018 – Time2Market Selects AudioCodes Virtualized SBC and IP Phones for Growing Hosted Skype for Business Service; 22/05/2018 – AudioCodes Selected by TetraVX for Hosted Unified Communications Services; 20/03/2018 – AudioCodes Hosts Accelerate 2018 Event in Tel Aviv, Israel; 12/03/2018 – AudioCodes Adds Support for Microsoft Teams; 12/03/2018 AudioCodes One Voice Operations Center (OVOC) Now Supported on AWS

Altavista Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 6.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc sold 3,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,325 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92M, down from 50,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $283.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $113.15. About 8.69M shares traded or 22.45% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 06/03/2018 – P&G TO CUT AD AGENCY SPENDING BY $1.25B IN NEXT 3 YEARS: FT; 13/03/2018 – Ranir Obtains Rights to P&G Tooth Whitening Strip Patents; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 16/04/2018 – P&G Announces New Environmental Sustainability Goals Focused on Enabling and Inspiring Positive Impact in the World; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT (IMPACT) ON TEVA’S 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS NOT RUNNING CURRENT SHIFT AT PLANT; 19/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CFO SAYS BOOK GAIN FROM P&G PG.N TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3 BLN EUR; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Derek Jeter’s Players’ Tribune expands into Europe; 04/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Will P&G buy the Pfizer consumer unit? China looks to boost generic production; 22/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Early Results of Its Debt Tender Offer; Increases the Maximum Tender Amount

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dow Jones Today: Almost Some Half-Day Fireworks – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: KeyCorp, Procter & Gamble and Mohawk Industries – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “P&G Launches New Film Highlighting Its Internal Journey for LGBT+ Inclusion – Business Wire” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday – Benzinga” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Procter & Gamble Stock Appears to Be Getting a Little Rich – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66 billion for 26.69 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Bancorp Sioux Falls invested in 2.02% or 5,689 shares. Horan Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 1.88% stake. 36,725 were reported by Gam Ag. Jupiter Asset Mgmt Ltd has 121,311 shares. Jfs Wealth Limited Co holds 17,826 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Cordasco holds 0.13% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 1,252 shares. Dnb Asset Management As accumulated 428,756 shares or 0% of the stock. Beacon Capital Management has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Brown Brothers Harriman & stated it has 358,976 shares. Harvey Capital Mgmt has 3,325 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cheviot Value Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.22% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Keybank Association Oh has invested 1.1% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Limited has invested 1.62% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Thomasville State Bank holds 2.53% or 131,894 shares in its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Prns holds 0.54% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 115,785 shares.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $282.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Eqty Index (VEU) by 13,826 shares to 41,435 shares, valued at $2.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3 Mth T by 4,611 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,575 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares National Muni Bond Etf (MUB).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $891,000. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $2.93 million was sold by Sheppard Valarie L. $870,676 worth of stock was sold by Coombe Gary A on Thursday, January 31. Skoufalos Ioannis also sold $2.86 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Friday, February 1. Grabowski Mary Theresa had sold 19,049 shares worth $1.81M. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $2.97M was sold by Taylor David S.

Navellier & Associates Inc, which manages about $2.37B and $644.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,129 shares to 4,988 shares, valued at $948,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gravity Co. Ltd by 6,967 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,759 shares, and cut its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY).

More notable recent AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “AudioCodes (AUDC) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 10.2% – Zacks.com” on July 25, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for AudioCodes (AUDC): Time to Buy? – Nasdaq” published on November 16, 2015, Benzinga.com published: “20 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on January 28, 2019. More interesting news about AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “McDonaldâ€™s, Walmart and other U.S. stocks that could rise from the ashes of a correction – MarketWatch” published on October 30, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AudioCodes and Amazon Collaborate to Extend Mediant Session Border Controller Interoperability With Amazon Chime Voice Connector – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 14, 2019.