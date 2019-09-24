Procter & Gamble (PG) Holder Gardner Russo & Gardner Has Lowered Stake as Share Value Rose; Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Increased Its Twitter (TWTR) Holding by $2.12 Million

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 9.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc bought 62,254 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% . The institutional investor held 695,847 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.29 million, up from 633,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $43.38. About 9.52M shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Pompeo returns from N. Korea with U.S. detainees; 14/03/2018 – Twitter shares have risen more than 63% since Jack Dorsey’s top lieutenant left in January; 14/05/2018 – Case against Russia in Skripal poisoning now stronger -Ml5 chief; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Hawaii residents evacuated as volcano erupts; 09/04/2018 – Tech group urges U.S. to recruit allies to take on China, not tariffs; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Canada’s Trudeau fights Trump auto import probe; 27/03/2018 – Citron short $TWTR. Near-Term target $25 Of all social media, they are most vulnerable to privacy regulation Wait until Senate finds out what Citron has published; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 21/03/2018 – TWITTER’S CHIEF INFORMATION SECURITY OFFICER MICHAEL COATES IS LEAVING COMPANY- THE VERGE, CITING; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump to decide on Iran nuclear deal Tuesday

Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 8.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc sold 3,502 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 39,278 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.31 million, down from 42,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $308.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $123.22. About 6.25M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 27/03/2018 – Zuul Named Winner in the Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS WITH P&G INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE FOR CONSUMER BUSINESS – CNBC, CITING; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Adj EPS $1.00; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT PCL SCCC.BK – UNIT SIGNED ASSETS SALES AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE SOME PART OF BUSINESS OF P.G. SERVICE CO; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend to $0.7172; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SEES INTENSIFYING RETAIL COMPETITION; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 19/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CFO SAYS BOOK GAIN FROM P&G PG.N TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3 BLN EUR; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; BOOSTS YR CORE EPS GROWTH VIEW

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold TWTR shares while 158 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 533.09 million shares or 2.78% more from 518.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 336,831 are held by Aperio Grp Inc Lc. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag owns 2.90 million shares. B Riley Wealth accumulated 0.07% or 12,912 shares. 84,585 are held by Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P. Moreover, Jacobs Communications Ca has 0.08% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Carroll Fincl Assocs has invested 0% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Peoples Fincl Serv Corporation reported 1,800 shares. Community Comml Bank Na stated it has 0% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Horizon Investments Ltd Co invested 0.01% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Bluestein R H And reported 8,000 shares. 29,920 were reported by Suntrust Banks. Motco invested in 88 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management invested 0.06% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Welch And Forbes Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 7,200 shares. Westover Capital Advsrs Llc owns 10,762 shares.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc, which manages about $2.46 billion and $3.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 184,607 shares to 693,143 shares, valued at $30.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 386,694 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,621 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc, which manages about $10.72 billion and $13.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 102,215 shares to 195,534 shares, valued at $211.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 24.84 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chase Investment Counsel Corporation has 0.18% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 3,296 shares. Nordea Invest has 0.14% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 565,021 shares. Nuwave Invest Mgmt Ltd invested in 4,105 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Jones Fincl Companies Lllp has 0.02% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Hsbc Public Ltd Co owns 2.95 million shares. Spark Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 0.16% or 21,100 shares. Tower Bridge Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 84,072 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Port Mgmt Inc has 0.03% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 2,702 shares. Kelly Lawrence W & Ca holds 0.59% or 31,405 shares. Plancorp Llc reported 1.51% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Allstate has invested 0.4% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Fort Washington Advsrs Oh invested in 1.12 million shares. Oakworth Capital Incorporated reported 11,884 shares. Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv reported 0.14% stake. Vigilant Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 19,991 shares.