Procter & Gamble Co The (PG) Shareholder Edge Wealth Management Has Trimmed Its Holding as Shares Rose; As Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Share Price Rose, Boys Arnold & Co Has Lowered Its Position

Boys Arnold & Co Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 22.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc analyzed 9,293 shares as the company's stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 31,564 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.49 million, down from 40,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $216.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $49.21. About 15.55 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500.

Edge Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co The (PG) by 62.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc analyzed 64,740 shares as the company's stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 38,611 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.23M, down from 103,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $308.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $124. About 4.20 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Loudon Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3,487 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Private Harbour Mngmt And Counsel Ltd Liability Co holds 2.29% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 20,265 shares. 19,363 are held by Hutchinson Capital Mgmt Ca. Covington Inv Advsr Inc has 0.94% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Paradigm Incorporated has invested 0.03% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Delta Cap Limited Liability Co accumulated 48,660 shares. Greenleaf Trust holds 0.06% or 32,875 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Goelzer Investment Management has 0.27% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Chickasaw Cap Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.07% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Comerica State Bank reported 0.61% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 1,591 shares. Regal Advsr Ltd Llc accumulated 1.85% or 86,392 shares. Woodstock Corporation holds 1.69% or 88,505 shares in its portfolio. Fred Alger holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 40,623 shares. Flippin Bruce Porter reported 86,881 shares.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.09 billion for 25.00 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39 million and $450.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 11,083 shares to 36,752 shares, valued at $1.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 9,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,094 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 10.34 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Boys Arnold & Co Inc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $688.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 12,045 shares to 157,066 shares, valued at $46.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 6,364 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,459 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB).