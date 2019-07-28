Procter & Gamble (PG) Shareholder Hemenway Trust Company Has Boosted Position; As Verizon Communications Com (VZ) Market Value Rose, Holder Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Lowered Holding by $975,801

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 11.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 15,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 150,939 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.71 million, up from 135,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $114.73. About 5.56M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 18/05/2018 – Grumpy literary judges fail to uphold the spirit of PG Wodehouse; 09/04/2018 – P&G to Bring Ad Holding Company Rivals Together to Form New Creative Agency; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Unit; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. TENDER AMOUNT; 18/04/2018 – P&G Updates Schedule for Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results; Webcast Discussion Now Planned for Thursday, April 19; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS ACCIDENT AT ALEXANDRIA PLANT OVERNIGHT; 18/04/2018 – P&G Also Held Discussions With Pfizer Over Its Consumer Health Unit; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Rating On Riftstone Trust Series 2015-1 PG; 27/03/2018 – Pampers Welcomes Chrissy Teigen to the Family as First-Ever Creative Consultant for New Pampers Pure Collection; 19/04/2018 – P&G PG.N SAYS ANNOUNCED IT HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, DARMSTADT, GERMANY

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Com (VZ) by 23.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc sold 16,539 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,409 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.10M, down from 68,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $57.08. About 12.33M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – RENEWED EXISTING AGREEMENT WITH VERIZON TO POWER VERIZON’S CLOUD SOLUTION FOR WIRELESS CUSTOMERS FOR ADDITIONAL 5 YEARS; 08/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Verizon Communications $Benchmark 7Y FRN; 07/03/2018 – Alkaline Water Co. Adds Another Top 75 Retailer; 03/05/2018 – Verizon reports results of preliminary shareholder vote at 2018 annual meeting; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON TO BUY BACK $2.5B FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEB. 21, 2025; 19/03/2018 – VZ BOOSTING GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO ABOUT $1.9B FROM $1.5B; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO: 2 OF 4 CITIES TO GET 5G THIS YEAR SACRAMENTO, L.A; 20/04/2018 – The Globe and Mail: U.S. government investigating AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, early participation results, and early settlement for tender offers for 13 series; 20/04/2018 – SmugMug Acquires Verizon-owned Flickr — MarketWatch

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc, which manages about $198.00M and $138.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 21,443 shares to 24,584 shares, valued at $2.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Linde Plc by 12,857 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,005 shares, and has risen its stake in General Dynamics Corp. (NYSE:GD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandhill Capital Prtn Limited Liability Co owns 11,992 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Amica Retiree holds 1.25% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 24,087 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Co Ltd Co holds 0.44% or 47,658 shares. Moreover, Calamos Wealth Llc has 0.83% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 97,944 shares. White Pine Capital Ltd Liability stated it has 0.81% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Spectrum Management Grp Inc Inc holds 56,919 shares. Cullen Cap Mgmt Ltd owns 0.22% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 94,185 shares. Cap Advsrs Ok invested 0.46% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldg Sa, France-based fund reported 1.22 million shares. Scotia invested in 528,503 shares or 0.4% of the stock. S&T Financial Bank Pa holds 72,267 shares. National Pension Ser stated it has 0.94% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Wedge Cap Mngmt L LP Nc accumulated 210,960 shares. Liberty Mngmt reported 1.11% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Nippon Life Insurance holds 1.06 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wolverine Asset Mgmt accumulated 1,242 shares. Cambridge Company holds 69,802 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Montana-based Stack Fin has invested 1.2% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Wallace Cap holds 0.39% or 27,257 shares. Trian Fund Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 40.87% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 36.70 million shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 9,748 shares. Cannell Peter B And reported 0.35% stake. Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 99,443 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Rothschild And Asset Mgmt Us Incorporated has 1.17% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Capital Ww Investors holds 0.34% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 13.32 million shares. 20,776 were reported by Nine Masts Cap Limited. James Inv has invested 0.01% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Confluence Management Lc invested in 200,955 shares. Burt Wealth Advsrs invested in 6,870 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Advisory Alpha Lc owns 4,786 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ipg Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 3,408 shares to 33,109 shares, valued at $5.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17,565 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,706 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB).