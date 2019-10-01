Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Share Value Rose While Plante Moran Financial Advisors Has Upped Position; As Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Market Valuation Rose, Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Boosted Stake by $1.43 Million

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) by 13.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co bought 4,873 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 40,931 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.02M, up from 36,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $289.91. About 832,256 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC BUYS INTEGENX, PROVIDER OF LEADING; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Also Will Manage $100M in Cash for Future Investments; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.84, REV VIEW $23.60 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Plans to Build State-of-the-Art Pharma Services Facility in Rheinfelden (Baden) Germany; 03/04/2018 – TMO: RAPID MYCOPLASMA TESTING METHOD ACCEPTED BY REGULATORS FOR; 29/05/2018 – VIKRAM THERMO (INDIA) LTD VKMT.BO SAYS CO RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND AT 5 PCT; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Will Hold 15.5M Shrs in CenturyLink With a Current Value of $275 M; 05/04/2018 – Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and Thermo Fisher Scientific Agree to Deliver 14 Assays for Use on Ortho’s VITROS® Systems; 13/04/2018 – Olerup QTYPE® Receives CE Mark Certification

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 37.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc bought 6,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 24,462 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.68 million, up from 17,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $310.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $123.92. About 2.21M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-FULL TERMS OF THE AGREEMENT ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED BUT THE DISSOLUTION IS AMICABLE; 19/04/2018 – P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +5% TO +8%; 09/03/2018 – Goby and Kolibree are two other startups trying to crack into the market that’s dominated by Procter & Gamble’s Oral-B and Philips’ Sonicare; 19/04/2018 – P&G, Nestle, Unilever forgo price increases to move product; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Co Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 09/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS $1.25B DEBT TENDER OFFER; 19/04/2018 – P&G to acquire German Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 billion; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Adj EPS $1.00; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend to $0.7172; 19/04/2018 – P&G Needs a Workout, Not Vitamins — Heard on the Street

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $10.58B and $325.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 172 shares to 904 shares, valued at $1.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 12,998 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 232,311 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Et (VTI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold TMO shares while 429 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 338.08 million shares or 0.28% more from 337.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability Company reported 50,217 shares. Bessemer Gp invested in 0.93% or 935,914 shares. Argent Trust has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership invested 0.08% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Boyd Watterson Asset Management Lc Oh has invested 0.44% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Reynders Mcveigh Mgmt Lc reported 0.44% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Orbimed Advisors Ltd Liability owns 462,800 shares. Fairfield Bush And accumulated 0.1% or 1,000 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited invested 0.07% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Lmr Prtn Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.1% or 9,808 shares in its portfolio. Seabridge Investment Limited Company holds 12,405 shares or 1.21% of its portfolio. Centurylink Invest invested 0.78% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Miracle Mile Advsr Limited Com accumulated 735 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Intrust Bankshares Na stated it has 4,691 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 3.56M shares or 0.29% of its portfolio.

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co, which manages about $1.28 billion and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gallagher (Arthur J.) & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 3,792 shares to 2,771 shares, valued at $243,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 6,106 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,244 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

