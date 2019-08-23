Procter & Gamble (PG) Share Value Rose While Altavista Wealth Management Trimmed by $327,184 Its Holding; As Tenet Healthcare (THC) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Phoenix Investment Adviser Has Decreased by $451,612 Its Position

Altavista Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 6.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc sold 3,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 47,325 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92M, down from 50,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $293.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $117.29. About 4.17 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 14/03/2018 – OBJ LTD OBJ.AX – REGAINS RIGHTS TO SUB-CATEGORIES IN AMENDED AGREEMENT WITH PROCTER & GAMBLE; 22/03/2018 – Allure Security Wins Three Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 27/03/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Press release: Partners Group launches PG LIFE, an investment strategy focused on the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals; 10/04/2018 – P&G Declares Dividend Increase; 19/03/2018 – New Documentary Raises Global Water Crisis Awareness As 844 Million People Still Lack Access to Clean Drinking Water; 19/04/2018 – P&G: The $1 Billion Consumer Health Business of Merck KGaA Grew 6% Over the Past Two Years; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS DOESN’T KNOW ROOT CAUSE OF PG ACCIDENT; 22/03/2018 – Derek Jeter’s Players Tribune expands into Europe; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Company Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. TENDER AMOUNT

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 28.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc sold 16,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 40,361 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, down from 56,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $20.77. About 567,483 shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 16/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP THC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $17; RATING NEUTRAL; 01/05/2018 – Conifer Health Names Todd Wyatt as New Chief Financial Officer; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Buys New 1.2% Position in Tenet; 16/05/2018 – Tenet Announces Executive Leadership Appointments; 21/05/2018 – NightFood (NGTF) Announces Completed California Production of Half-Baked™ THC-Infused Cookies, Sights Set on Additional States; 28/03/2018 – Inovalon Announces New Post Acute Care Services Agreement with Tenet Healthcare; 26/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE – GLENVIEW WITHDRAWN PROPOSAL TO AMEND CO’S BYLAWS THAT WOULD ALLOW SHAREHOLDERS TO TAKE ACTION BY WRITTEN CONSENT WITHOUT A MEETING; 08/05/2018 – Tenet Diagnostics Supports Monitoring Gabapentin as `Drug of Concern’ Amid Staggering Utilization by Opioid Users and Misuse; 26/03/2018 – TENET: GLENVIEW TO SUPPORT BOARD NOMINEES, PROPOSALS; 26/03/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Implements Additional Governance Enhancements

More notable recent Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Khiron Life Sciences Added to NYSE-Listed The Cannabis ETF – PRNewswire” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Canopy Growth’s U.S. Cannabis Strategy Will Pay Off – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Constellation Is Taking Canopy From Minority Shareholders – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tenet Healthcare EPS beats by $0.12, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “7 Stocks To Watch For August 5, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc, which manages about $1.28 billion and $46.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc by 92,200 shares to 163,100 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.42, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold THC shares while 77 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 99.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 102.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.07% or 14,000 shares. Smith Asset Mngmt Gp LP reported 19,731 shares stake. Barclays Public Limited Co owns 279,481 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Hussman Strategic reported 77,800 shares. Voya Mngmt Ltd Company owns 147,901 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. North Star Investment holds 0% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) or 87 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada stated it has 56,716 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Letko Brosseau Assocs, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 1.66 million shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has invested 0% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Trexquant Invest LP has invested 0.04% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Alliancebernstein Lp has 221,407 shares. Bank Of America Corp De has 420,505 shares. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated reported 3,684 shares stake.

Since July 24, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $16.23 million activity.

More recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. Also Benzinga.com published the news titled: “Procter & Gamble Reports Surging Sales Growth – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Procter & Gamble Investors Brace for a Conservative 2020 Outlook – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 28, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $282.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Incorporated (NYSE:PFE) by 23,132 shares to 102,094 shares, valued at $4.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Short (VGSH) by 6,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,930 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway B (BRKB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Capital Invsts has 0.77% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Ledyard Bancshares invested 1.37% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). First Manhattan Co holds 0.21% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 351,253 shares. Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 0.59% or 45,078 shares. Cypress Ltd Liability reported 37,310 shares stake. Kentucky-based Renaissance Group has invested 0.05% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). New York-based Karpus Mngmt has invested 0.01% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Griffin Asset Mngmt Inc owns 1.11% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 75,678 shares. Timber Creek Capital Management Ltd owns 0.49% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 6,997 shares. Plancorp Ltd has 34,908 shares for 1.38% of their portfolio. Buckingham Cap Management reported 17,780 shares. Moreover, Addison has 3.5% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.75% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Com holds 92,529 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Community And Invest invested 1.5% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).