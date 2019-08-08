Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Stock Value Rose While Bbr Partners Cut Stake; As Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Share Value Declined, Lionstone Capital Management Upped Stake

Lionstone Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc bought 47,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The hedge fund held 230,224 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.36 million, up from 182,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $53.15. About 14,238 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 04/04/2018 – Six Flags: New Park Slated for 2022 Debut Will Be Part of Qiddiya, Saudi Arabia’s New Entertainment Destination; 22/03/2018 – SIX FLAGS & RIVERSIDE PARTNER WITH TURNER TO OFFER NEW ATTRACTI; 22/03/2018 – Six Flags and Riverside Partner with Turner to Offer New Attractions; 22/05/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – ENTERED PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH PREMIER PARKS’ AFFILIATES TO BUY LEASE RIGHTS TO OPERATE FIVE PARKS OWNED BY EPR PROPERTIES; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: 1Q Active Pass Base Up 10% Vs. Year Ago; 22/05/2018 – World’s Largest Loop Coaster Opens at Six Flags Great America; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – REMAIN FOCUSED ON EXCEEDING $600 MLN OF MODIFIED EBITDA IN 2018; 26/03/2018 – Credit Agreement Amendment Reduces Six Flags’ Borrowing Rate; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: 1Q Attendance Up 27%; 04/04/2018 – International Expansion Continues with Six Flags-Branded Park in Saudi Arabia

Bbr Partners Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 14.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbr Partners Llc sold 4,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 23,792 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48 million, down from 27,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbr Partners Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $297.16 billion market cap company. It closed at $115.52 lastly. It is down 47.18% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G to acquire German Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 billion; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sets New Environmental Sustainability Goals for 2030; 09/03/2018 – Goby and Kolibree are two other startups trying to crack into the market that’s dominated by Procter & Gamble’s Oral-B and Philips’ Sonicare; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Aw; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 27/03/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Press release: Partners Group launches PG LIFE, an investment strategy focused on the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 22/03/2018 – Derek Jeter’s Players Tribune expands into Europe; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – PG-10 CONTINUES TO PERFORM IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS

More notable recent Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Chaparral Energy Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial and Operational Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Maui Land & Pineapple Reports 2nd Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “US STOCKS-S&P 500 and Nasdaq set to snap six-day losing streak – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Valaris PLC – Off To A Bad Start – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Defense And Aerospace Industry Is Soaring High Above Boeing – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “P&G Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Procter & Gamble Q4 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Defensive Stocks Standing Strong as Broader Stock Market Indexes Tank – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Procter & Gamble vs. Coca-Cola – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $248.77 million activity. PELTZ NELSON sold $119.77 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, February 13. The insider Taylor David S sold 30,000 shares worth $2.97 million. Matthew Price sold 20,000 shares worth $1.98M. $2.20M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Coombe Gary A. $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Posada Juan Fernando.