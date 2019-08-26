Procter & Gamble (PG) Market Valuation Rose While Mai Wealth Advisors Has Decreased Holding; As Servisfirst Bancshares (SFBS) Market Value Rose, Maltese Capital Management Has Boosted by $1.91 Million Its Stake

Maltese Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Servisfirst Bancshares Inc (SFBS) by 137.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc bought 57,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38 million, up from 42,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Servisfirst Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.65% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $29.3. About 137,065 shares traded or 10.46% up from the average. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) has declined 19.06% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.06% the S&P500. Some Historical SFBS News: 16/03/2018 ServisFirst Bank Atlanta Announces Regional Banking Changes

Mai Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 5.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors sold 4,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 77,963 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.11 million, down from 82,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $293.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $117.32. About 7.34 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS GLOBAL CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS TO PROCTER & GAMBLE FOR ABOUT 3.4 BLN EUROS IN CASH; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Private Brands Will Expand into Pet Accessories, Diapers, Lawn & Garden and OTC in 2018, Report Indicates; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Company Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 19/03/2018 – New Documentary Raises Global Water Crisis Awareness As 844 Million People Still Lack Access to Clean Drinking Water; 03/04/2018 – NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @DavidFaber; 21/05/2018 – P&G Brands Provide Clear, Accessible and Reliable Product Information in SmartLabel™; 20/04/2018 – Bank of America downgrades Procter & Gamble on ‘longer lasting’ challenges; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 19/04/2018 – P&G Deal for Merck KGaA Business Valuation Is About EUR3.4B; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO: SEEING SOME POSITIVE PROGRESS IN GROOMING

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54B and $1.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 4,235 shares to 7,735 shares, valued at $728,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup (NYSE:C) by 11,659 shares in the quarter, for a total of 184,784 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth (IJK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterneck Cap Mgmt Llc has 3,278 shares. Wedgewood Investors Pa stated it has 12,377 shares or 2% of all its holdings. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 9,144 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Nine Masts Cap holds 0.67% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 20,776 shares. Trustco National Bank N Y holds 3.46% or 29,554 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Lc has 0.93% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 12.67 million shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd stated it has 212,038 shares. Retirement Planning Group Incorporated holds 0.08% or 3,349 shares in its portfolio. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has 0.83% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 18,978 were reported by Pitcairn. North Carolina-based Stearns Services Gru has invested 0.27% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Kings Point Capital Mgmt reported 12,158 shares stake. Inv House Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.5% or 44,820 shares in its portfolio. Aviva Pcl reported 0.72% stake.

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71 billion and $1.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 78,978 shares to 200,315 shares, valued at $2.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 740,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 185,000 shares, and cut its stake in Banc Of California Inc (Call) (NYSE:BANC).