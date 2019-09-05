Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Stock Rose While Truepoint Has Cut by $15.53 Million Its Holding; As Ring Energy (REI) Stock Price Declined, Holder Cannell Capital Has Cut Holding by $9.53 Million

Cannell Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ring Energy Inc (REI) by 62.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Capital Llc sold 1.91M shares as the company’s stock declined 51.49% . The hedge fund held 1.13M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.66M, down from 3.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Capital Llc who had been investing in Ring Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.65 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.44. About 988,000 shares traded. Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:REI) has declined 80.13% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.13% the S&P500. Some Historical REI News: 15/03/2018 Ring Energy 4Q Loss/Shr 8c; 17/04/2018 – Ring Energy Releases 1Q 2018 Ops Update; 08/05/2018 – Ring Energy 1Q EPS 10c; 17/04/2018 – Ring Energy On Track to Drill 60 New Horizontal Wells This Year; 15/03/2018 – Ring Energy 4Q Oil and Gas Rev $23.3; 09/05/2018 – Peter B Cannell & Company Buys New 3.2% Position in Ring Energy; 23/05/2018 – Ring Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ring Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REI); 17/04/2018 – Ring Energy, Inc. Releases First Quarter 2018 Operations Update; 08/05/2018 – Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Buys 1.2% of Ring Energy

Truepoint Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 35.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truepoint Inc sold 149,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 273,356 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.44 million, down from 422,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truepoint Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $308.35B market cap company. It closed at $123.21 lastly. It is down 47.18% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 29/03/2018 – Covata Named Gold Winner in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SEES INTENSIFYING RETAIL COMPETITION; 19/04/2018 – P&G to acquire German Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 billion; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Co Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Derek Jeter’s Players’ Tribune expands into Europe; 12/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: PG and PK of Oxycodone to Personalize Post-op Pain Management Following Surgery in Children; 19/04/2018 – P&G, Nestle, Unilever forgo price increases to move product; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of Ongoing Efforts to Improve Access to Menstrual Care; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S ON MERCK KGAA DEAL; 14/03/2018 – OBJ LTD OBJ.AX – REGAINS RIGHTS TO SUB-CATEGORIES IN AMENDED AGREEMENT WITH PROCTER & GAMBLE

Analysts await Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.10 EPS, down 28.57% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.14 per share. REI’s profit will be $6.78 million for 3.60 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Ring Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.50% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Ring Energy, Inc., Schedules Conference Call on Its 2019 Second Quarter Financial and Operating Highlights – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Ring Energy, Inc., Schedules Conference Call on Its 2019 First Quarter Financial and Operating Highlights – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Ring Energy Releases Second Quarter and Six Month 2019 Financial and Operational Results – Business Wire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Ring Energy, Inc. Announces Amended 2019 Capital Expenditure Budget of Approximately $152 Million – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Stocks That Insiders Are Buying – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Cannell Capital Llc, which manages about $347.86 million and $411.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) by 110,172 shares to 888,008 shares, valued at $23.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Limelight Networks Inc (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 2.30 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.80M shares, and has risen its stake in Exterran Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1,063 shares. Invesco owns 11.36M shares. Sta Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 4,682 shares. Segment Wealth Management Limited Liability has 0.24% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 10,778 shares. Godshalk Welsh Cap Mngmt Inc owns 19,215 shares. Farr Miller And Washington Limited Liability Co Dc, a -based fund reported 406,363 shares. Tower Bridge reported 84,602 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jp Marvel Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 42,050 shares. Edgewood Management Ltd Llc owns 2,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cadence Capital Llc accumulated 0.52% or 55,422 shares. M&T Bank Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 1.78 million shares. Canandaigua Bancorporation has invested 2.1% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Ls Investment Limited invested 0.78% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, City has 1.92% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 65,291 shares. Macnealy Hoover Investment Mngmt accumulated 3.91% or 48,818 shares.

Truepoint Inc, which manages about $1.62B and $1.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax (VEA) by 105,844 shares to 5.01 million shares, valued at $204.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 19,718 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.58 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 24.84 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.