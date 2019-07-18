Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Shareholder Wellington Shields & Company Trimmed Its Holding by $696,800; As Red Hat (RHT) Share Price Rose, Btg Pactual Global Asset Management LTD Boosted Holding by $6.37 Million

Wellington Shields & Company decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (PG) by 29.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company sold 6,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,696 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63 million, down from 22,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $114.94. About 366,426 shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO SAYS FIRE CONTROLLED WITHIN TIME CAUSING NO EFFECT ON PLANT AND MACHINERY; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend to $0.7172; 03/04/2018 – NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @DavidFaber; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of Ongoing Efforts to Improve Access to Menstrual Care; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS NOT RUNNING CURRENT SHIFT AT PLANT; 17/04/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Deal Will Improve OTC Geographic Scale, Brand Portfolio, Category Footprint in the Vast Majority of the World’s Top 15 OTC Markets; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; 21/05/2018 – P&G Brands Provide Clear, Accessible and Reliable Product Information in SmartLabel™

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 122.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,617 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.62M, up from 28,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. Jejurikar Shailesh sold 9,910 shares worth $969,143. Shares for $2.86 million were sold by Skoufalos Ioannis on Friday, February 1. Sheppard Valarie L had sold 1,026 shares worth $99,936 on Tuesday, February 5. Francisco Ma. Fatima also sold $895,500 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. $1.81 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Grabowski Mary Theresa. $1.98M worth of stock was sold by Matthew Price on Friday, February 15.

Wellington Shields & Company, which manages about $217.08 million and $196.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 19,882 shares to 29,300 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highland Capital Mngmt Lc reported 1.35% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Ledyard Natl Bank stated it has 1.37% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Howard Mgmt holds 0.23% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 15,334 shares. First Savings Bank Of Hutchinson has invested 0.21% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Shapiro Mgmt Lc holds 2,379 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Levin Cap Strategies Lp accumulated 7,025 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Moreover, Stadion Money Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). The Tennessee-based Proffitt Goodson has invested 0.31% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). The California-based Montecito State Bank And has invested 0.63% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Covington Investment Advsr invested in 26,227 shares or 0.92% of the stock. 3,000 are owned by Ithaka Group Ltd Com. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 120,235 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 334,479 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Mitsubishi Ufj Holdg holds 1.62% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 2,730 shares. Sage Financial Group reported 763 shares.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 27.11 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $261.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 4,711 shares to 5,670 shares, valued at $1.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 24,784 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,422 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.