Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Share Price Rose While Centurylink Investment Management Company Has Cut Its Position; As Parker Hannifin (PH) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Fragasso Group Has Raised Stake

Fragasso Group Inc increased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) by 40.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fragasso Group Inc bought 4,703 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.73% . The institutional investor held 16,323 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80 million, up from 11,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fragasso Group Inc who had been investing in Parker Hannifin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $164.51. About 436,081 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has risen 7.08% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 16/03/2018 – Parker-Hannifin May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 24/04/2018 – Parker Aerospace Joint Venture ACE Services Adds Japan Civil Aviation Bureau (JCAB) Certification to its Capabilities; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – INVENTORIES AT QTR-END $1.73 BLN; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin: Global Facet Filtration Business Has Annual Rev of About $60M; 15/05/2018 – Adama Technologies Announces Plan to Pursue Contracts With Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Parker Hannifin; 18/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Parker’s Sustainability Report Highlights Local Impact of Global Commitment to Responsible Operations; 30/04/2018 – Parker Completes Divestiture of Facet Filtration Business to Filtration Group Corp; 14/03/2018 – Main Wheel & Brake STC Kit Now Available for Pilatus PC-7 Mk1 Aircraft

Centurylink Investment Management Company decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 8.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company sold 3,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 34,878 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63 million, down from 37,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $292.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $116.78. About 6.53 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing […]; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY HEALTH CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS HAVE LARGE BUSINESSES IN SEVERAL DIFFICULT MARKETS; 19/04/2018 – P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +5% TO +8%; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most lmpossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-P&G to cut ad agency spending by $1.25 bln over next 3 years – FT; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE CO PG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.18 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 19/04/2018 – Merck’s CEO Stefan Oschmann on Procter & Gamble To Acquire Consumer Health Business – Call Transcript; 02/05/2018 – Herbal Essences Recognizes Women Living Life, While Making A Life, As Unstoppable Forces of Nature

Centurylink Investment Management Company, which manages about $18.36 billion and $245.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spectrum Brands Hldgs Inc New by 6,024 shares to 23,293 shares, valued at $1.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 5,282 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,477 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $245.39 million activity. Francisco Ma. Fatima sold 9,000 shares worth $895,500. 22,264 shares valued at $2.20M were sold by Coombe Gary A on Tuesday, February 12. Taylor David S had sold 30,000 shares worth $2.97 million on Wednesday, February 13. Matthew Price sold 20,000 shares worth $1.98M.

Fragasso Group Inc, which manages about $853.06 million and $468.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 34,153 shares to 5,192 shares, valued at $244,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 92,264 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,581 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFAV).