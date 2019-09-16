Procter & Gamble Co Com (PG) Shareholder First Merchants Cut Its Holding by $333,867 as Stock Value Rose; As Paccar (PCAR) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Polaris Wealth Advisers Cut Its Holding

First Merchants Corp decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co Com (PG) by 4.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp sold 3,063 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 60,289 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.61M, down from 63,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $299.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $119.84. About 5.12 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 05/04/2018 – P&G-Heavy Fund Bleeds Cash on Margin, Sales Concerns: ETF Watch; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Pricing 2% Negative Impac; 03/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @Da…; 13/03/2018 – Seclore Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 19/04/2018 – P&G – PGT PRODUCT ASSETS WILL RETURN TO ORIGINAL PARENT COMPANY TO REESTABLISH INDEPENDENT OTC BUSINESSES; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most lmpossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS PROCTER & GAMBLE’S Aa3 RATING FOLLOWING ANNOUNC; 19/04/2018 – P&G INVESTOR CALL BEGINS; 09/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 19/04/2018 – Merck’s CEO Stefan Oschmann on Procter & Gamble To Acquire Consumer Health Business – Call Transcript

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Paccar Inc (PCAR) by 1.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc sold 4,306 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 365,384 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.40M, down from 369,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc who had been investing in Paccar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $70.78. About 520,628 shares traded. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 11.72% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: PACCAR Financial $550m 3Y +60-65, 3Y L equiv; 01/05/2018 – Paccar Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 25c; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q EPS $1.45; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Rev $5.65B; 19/04/2018 Paccar Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Cash Generated From Operations $528.5M; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR Increases Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Parts Revenue $939.9M; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR INC – “TRUCK MARKET REFLECTS STRONG ECONOMY AND EXCELLENT FREIGHT DEMAND”; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR – IN 2018, CAPEX OF $425-$475 MLN AND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES OF $300-$320 MLN TARGETED FOR NEW TRUCK MODELS, OTHERS

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 24.16 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

First Merchants Corp, which manages about $628.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc Com (NYSE:NEE) by 2,351 shares to 15,999 shares, valued at $3.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp Class A Com (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8,751 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,632 shares, and has risen its stake in Russell Mid Cap Index Ishares Etf (IWR).

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Interocean Cap Limited Liability Corp owns 2.05% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 207,545 shares. 41,768 are owned by Weatherly Asset Mgmt Lp. Schulhoff And Communication invested in 15.12% or 267,362 shares. Stock Yards Comml Bank And Tru Co reported 1.04% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd owns 119,258 shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. Baillie Gifford & Commerce holds 467,211 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Leisure Cap Management reported 1.59% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Plancorp Lc reported 34,696 shares or 1.51% of all its holdings. Boys Arnold And Company has invested 1.12% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Fairview Inv Mngmt holds 39,338 shares. Mcf Advisors Lc stated it has 0.46% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) reported 39,192 shares. Bainco International Invsts reported 67,313 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 205,018 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md invested 0.13% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Analysts await PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.65 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.55 per share. PCAR’s profit will be $571.51M for 10.72 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by PACCAR Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.30% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 31 investors sold PCAR shares while 166 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 211.03 million shares or 0.15% more from 210.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Public Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) for 4,186 shares. Earnest Ltd Liability Corporation holds 222 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 12,522 were accumulated by Macquarie Group. Fil Limited, Bermuda-based fund reported 12 shares. Caxton Assocs Ltd Partnership holds 0.06% or 7,055 shares. 12,503 are held by Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co. Marathon Asset Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 431,346 shares. Moreover, Salem Invest Counselors has 0% invested in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 0.13% or 500,000 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 576,539 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 8,914 shares stake. Asset Mngmt One Limited stated it has 0.1% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Texas Yale Cap invested in 84,602 shares.

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc, which manages about $424.68M and $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 295,127 shares to 499,709 shares, valued at $25.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust by 41,401 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,276 shares, and has risen its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW).