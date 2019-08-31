Procter & Gamble Co Com (PG) Holder Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Has Trimmed Stake by $803,088; As Moog (MOG.A) Market Valuation Were Volatile, Ngam Advisors LP Has Upped Stake by $1.37 Million

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co Com (PG) by 6.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc sold 7,722 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 107,236 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.16 million, down from 114,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 5.59 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth –Update; 18/04/2018 – P&G NEARS DEAL TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S CONSUMER-HEALTH UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 12/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: PG and PK of Oxycodone to Personalize Post-op Pain Management Following Surgery in Children; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO – THERE WAS FIRE ACCIDENT IN FACTORY STORE OF PLANT OF CO SITUATED AT PIPALIA KALAN, DISTRICT, RAJASTHAN; 09/04/2018 – P&G to Bring Ad Holding Company Rivals Together to Form New Creative Agency; 13/03/2018 – P&G – AS PART OF SETTLEMENT, RANIR LLC ACQUIRED RIGHTS TO P&G PATENTS UNDER COMMERCIAL TERMS THAT ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 09/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS $1.25B DEBT TENDER OFFER; 03/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @Da…; 23/05/2018 – P&G – MAXIMUM AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE THAT P&G WILL PAY IN TENDER OFFER IS ABOUT $1.404 BLN; 27/03/2018 – Zuul Named Winner in the Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards

Ngam Advisors Lp increased its stake in Moog Inc (MOG.A) by 116.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ngam Advisors Lp bought 15,897 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 29,501 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57 million, up from 13,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ngam Advisors Lp who had been investing in Moog Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $81.25. About 58,116 shares traded. Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A) has risen 13.42% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MOG.A News: 15/03/2018 – MOOG BEGINS CASH DIV OF 25C/SHR; 27/04/2018 – MOOG SEES FY SALES ABOUT $2.69B, EST. $2.62B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Moog Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOG.B); 27/04/2018 – Moog 2Q Adj EPS $1.16; 27/04/2018 – MOOG SEES FY ADJ. EPS $4.40, PLUS OR MINUS 20C, EST. $4.25; 19/04/2018 – DJ Moog Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOG.A); 27/04/2018 – MOOG INC QTRLY NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM OPERATIONS OF $1.16; 27/04/2018 – Moog Sees 72c/Share Charge for Winding Down of Activities; 01/05/2018 – Federal-Mogul Motorparts Receives ACPN Content Excellence Award for MOOG® Hub Assemblies Catalog; 27/04/2018 – MOOG INC SEES 2018 NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $4.40, PLUS OR MINUS $0.20

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc, which manages about $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Interm Corp (VCIT) by 19,928 shares to 72,916 shares, valued at $6.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc Com (NYSE:CRM) by 3,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,041 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr Ser 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Of Virginia Va holds 1.71% or 124,535 shares in its portfolio. Highlander Mgmt invested in 12,857 shares or 0.83% of the stock. First Amer Bank & Trust reported 113,020 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Interocean Capital Ltd Liability Company has invested 2.35% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Benjamin F Edwards & holds 88,026 shares. Delta Cap Limited Company reported 3.28% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Burke And Herbert Bancshares And Tru invested 1.37% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Acropolis Investment Limited Liability Corp accumulated 4,686 shares. Waddell & Reed invested 0.43% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Creative Planning has invested 0.16% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Pitcairn holds 18,978 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Co has 7,292 shares. Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Liability Com reported 1.49% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Walter And Keenan Fincl Consulting Company Mi Adv invested 2.52% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Ngam Advisors Lp, which manages about $16.78B and $11.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mr Cooper Group Inc by 49,847 shares to 115,743 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd (BND) by 44,203 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.13M shares, and cut its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).