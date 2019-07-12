Procter & Gamble (PG) Holder Cognios Capital Boosted Stake by $1.13 Million; As Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) Valuation Rose, M&T Bank Has Decreased by $889,291 Its Stake

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) by 62.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&T Bank Corp sold 68,407 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,049 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $541,000, down from 109,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&T Bank Corp who had been investing in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $13.81. About 275,607 shares traded. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 9.69% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MNR News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Monmouth Real Estate Investment Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNR); 06/04/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP – DEAL FOR $30.75 MLN; 14/05/2018 – WILLIAM HILL TO BE READY TO OPEN FOR BUSINESS AT MONMOUTH PARK; 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 02/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Declares Common and Preferred Dividends; 12/03/2018 – Democrat Conor Lamb has an edge in the House special election in Pennsylvania in three different turnout models, according to a Monmouth University poll; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Monmouth Regional Hsd, Nj’s Outstanding Go To Aa3 From Aa2; 23/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within MFA Financial, Stewart Information Services, Eagle Bulk Shipping, Monmouth Real Estate; 08/05/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.22

Cognios Capital Llc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 24.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc bought 10,843 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,709 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.80M, up from 44,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $289.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $114.73. About 3.57M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS WORKER PASSED AWAY DUE TO PLANT ACCIDENT; 17/04/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 24/05/2018 – KALB News Channel 5: #BREAKING Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG MARGIN TO BE IN MID TO HIGH SINGLE DIGIT RANGE IN 2018 AND 2019; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS PLANNED TO TAKE EFFECT JULY 1, 2018 SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF APPLICABLE REGULATORY APPROVALS; 27/03/2018 – Zuul Named Winner in the Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 25/04/2018 – New Cascade Platinum Lets the Diswasher Be a Dish Washer

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Citizens State Bank & Communications reported 0.83% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Baillie Gifford And reported 0.05% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Columbia Asset Management holds 1.44% or 51,921 shares. 9,158 were reported by Campbell Newman Asset Management. Foyston Gordon And Payne invested 0.11% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Farmers Commercial Bank invested in 72,117 shares or 4.09% of the stock. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 1.28M shares. Daiwa Grp Inc owns 147,569 shares. 49,000 were reported by Viking Fund Limited Liability Corp. First Foundation Advsr invested in 0.11% or 17,900 shares. Ghp Invest Advsr Incorporated accumulated 61,980 shares. Norinchukin Bancorp The reported 650,083 shares. Cincinnati Ins Com owns 1.03M shares. Gam Hldg Ag stated it has 36,725 shares. Bedell Frazier Invest Counseling Limited Liability Company reported 0.09% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20M and $283.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progressive Co Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 8,823 shares to 53,112 shares, valued at $3.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 15,971 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,023 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 insider sales for $263.49 million activity. 29,621 shares were sold by Skoufalos Ioannis, worth $2.86 million. $891,000 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima. Sheppard Valarie L also sold $99,936 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Tuesday, February 5. Another trade for 9,910 shares valued at $969,143 was sold by Jejurikar Shailesh. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $294,750 was sold by Posada Juan Fernando. PELTZ NELSON also sold $119.77 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, February 13.

Analysts await Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, down 4.35% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.23 per share. MNR’s profit will be $21.06M for 15.69 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.90, from 2.11 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 31 investors sold MNR shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 66.37 million shares or 5.03% more from 63.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Investors Limited holds 0% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) or 23,642 shares. Bessemer owns 69,001 shares. Ameritas Prns reported 7,225 shares stake. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Company holds 0% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) or 16,119 shares. 96,363 were reported by Price T Rowe Associate Md. Qs Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). 1,400 are owned by Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company. Pekin Hardy Strauss invested in 0.01% or 11,540 shares. Atwood And Palmer holds 0.02% or 12,780 shares. State Street Corp has 0% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 2.73 million shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada reported 35,908 shares stake. Asset One Limited has 0.01% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Nomura Asset Ltd invested in 0.01% or 56,300 shares. 29,394 are owned by Voloridge Mngmt Lc.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 16 insider buys, and 0 sales for $566,558 activity. Shares for $2,004 were bought by LANDY MICHAEL P. On Monday, June 17 Rytter Katie bought $500 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) or 38 shares. 779 Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) shares with value of $10,002 were bought by HERSTIK NEAL. Another trade for 18,555 shares valued at $243,998 was bought by UMH PROPERTIES – INC..

