Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Shares Rose While Hills Bank & Trust Company Decreased Its Stake; As Microchip Technology (MCHP) Stock Declined, Chemical Bank Has Decreased Stake

Chemical Bank decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 36.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemical Bank sold 17,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 29,915 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48 million, down from 47,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemical Bank who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $86.33. About 961,017 shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 29/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – ENTERED INTO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT TO EXISTING AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF MAY 18, 2018; 15/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – MICROSEMI DEAL CLOSE REMAINS SUBJECT TO CERTAIN OTHER CLOSING CONDITIONS, INCLUDING APPROVAL BY TAIWAN FAIR TRADE COMMISSION; 22/05/2018 – Fitch’s Actions Affect $13.3 Billion of Total Microchip Debt; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – CURRENTLY EXPECTS THAT MERGER WILL CLOSE ON MAY 29, 2018; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY PRICES $1B JUNE 2023 NOTES AT 4.333%; 15/05/2018 – Microchip gets China antitrust approval to buy Microsemi; 23/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Microchip Technology on May 22 for “Pulse amplitude controlled current source for ultrasoun; 30/05/2018 – S&P REVISES MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB’; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY PRICES $1B JUNE 2021 NOTES AT 3.922%; 23/04/2018 – Microchip: Special Meeting of Microsemi Stockholders to Consider Approval to Be Held on May 22

Hills Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 12.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company sold 9,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 62,997 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.56M, down from 72,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 6.01M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G PG.N SAYS ANNOUNCED IT HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, DARMSTADT, GERMANY; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 14/05/2018 – Does Hollywood Need a PG-15 Rating?; 22/03/2018 – Derek Jeter’s Players Tribune expands into Europe; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Deal Will Improve OTC Geographic Scale, Brand Portfolio, Category Footprint in the Vast Majority of the World’s Top 15 OTC Markets; 19/04/2018 – P&G Needs a Workout, Not Vitamins — Heard on the Street; 24/05/2018 – KALB 5: Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 19/04/2018 – P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +5% TO +8%; 20/04/2018 – P&G PG.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $82 FROM $90; 04/05/2018 – Cramer Remix: Why Apple is a better version of Procter & Gamble

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.13B for 24.24 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Hills Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $371.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flexshares Global Upstream N (GUNR) by 17,422 shares to 220,055 shares, valued at $7.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co New (NYSE:DIS) by 17,697 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,008 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 92,529 were reported by Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Co. White Pine Cap Limited owns 11,939 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Chevy Chase Tru reported 0.95% stake. Eqis Mngmt Incorporated holds 22,014 shares. Wealth Architects Lc, California-based fund reported 5,198 shares. Seizert Capital Partners Limited Company, a Michigan-based fund reported 2,890 shares. Iron Ltd Liability Company reported 4,903 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Inv Advisory accumulated 3.22 million shares. 37,438 are held by Community Bancshares Of Raymore. 63,245 were accumulated by Charter. Northpointe Capital Limited stated it has 79,734 shares. City Hldg Com invested 1.92% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Nine Masts Cap Limited has invested 0.67% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cognios Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2.04% or 55,709 shares. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advsrs Llc holds 12,882 shares.

Chemical Bank, which manages about $886.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) by 5,350 shares to 9,250 shares, valued at $675,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,191 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,935 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.31 EPS, down 22.02% or $0.37 from last year’s $1.68 per share. MCHP’s profit will be $306.60M for 16.48 P/E if the $1.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual EPS reported by Microchip Technology Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.80% EPS growth.

