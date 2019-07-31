Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) Holder Calamos Wealth Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $4.80 Million; As Marvell Technology Group LTD (MRVL) Shares Rose, Kingdon Capital Management Has Upped Stake by $2.15 Million

Calamos Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) by 69.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc sold 46,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,051 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09M, down from 66,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $302.03B market cap company. The stock increased 3.80% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $120.41. About 17.79M shares traded or 151.21% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – CORRECT: P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +6% TO +8%; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS SALES HAVE TURNED POSITIVE IN CHINA DIAPERS; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Pledges More Change as Sales Start to Climb; 13/03/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE RESOLVES CREST® WHITESTRIPS PATENT; 06/04/2018 – Can P&G Still Be Saved? — Barrons.com; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Private Brands Will Expand into Pet Accessories, Diapers, Lawn & Garden and OTC in 2018, Report Indicates; 24/05/2018 – KALB News Channel 5: #BREAKING Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Acquisition of Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Business Replaces PGT Healthcare JV P&G Had With Teva, Which Will Be Terminated July 1, 2018 Pending Approvals; 03/04/2018 – NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @DavidFaber; 03/04/2018 – Denim Group’s ThreadFix Named 2018 Winner of Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards

Kingdon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL) by 22.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingdon Capital Management Llc bought 112,979 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.75% with the market. The hedge fund held 622,979 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.39M, up from 510,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingdon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Marvell Technology Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $26.87. About 7.18 million shares traded. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has risen 5.34% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.91% the S&P500. Some Historical MRVL News: 15/05/2018 – Standard Life Aberdeen Adds Marvell Tech, Exits Allergan: 13F; 20/03/2018 – ColorChip Joins Open Compute Project with Platinum Membership and Announces 200G QSFP56 FR4 Beta Transceiver Demonstration in Collaboration with Marvell; 07/05/2018 – Marvell Technology Names Bethany Mayer and Donna Morris to Board; 24/05/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD – MARVELL CONTINUES TO EXPECT MERGER WITH CAVIUM TO CLOSE MID-CALENDAR YEAR OF 2018; 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Level 5 Autonomy; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology 4Q Rev $615.4M; 08/03/2018 – MARVELL TECH 4Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 31C; 29/05/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Marvell Tech, Exits Estee Lauder; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Swings to Profit in Latest Qtr, Sees 1Q In Line With Views; 08/03/2018 – MARVELL TECH 4Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 32C, EST. 31C

More notable recent Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 25, 2019 : MRVL, INTC, FDC, VOD, QQQ, CMCSA, KO, MCHI, NOK, KEY, SQ, MFC – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate Marvell Technology (MRVL) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on May 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 3, 2019 : ZNGA, CTL, KPTI, CSCO, S, MRVL, CVET, PSTG, QQQ, LLY, ESV, KOS – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citi top pick Marvell gets PT boost; MRVL +3.5% – Seeking Alpha” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Marvell: Continued Re-Positioning Through M&A – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold MRVL shares while 97 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 647.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 610.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Inc invested in 0.21% or 22.87 million shares. Macquarie has 79,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 171,652 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Advsr Lc stated it has 13,304 shares. Invesco Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Lord Abbett & Ltd Com has 205,297 shares. Highline Capital Mgmt Lp holds 2.62M shares. Federated Inc Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2.42 million shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Company The has invested 0% of its portfolio in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Td Asset Mngmt reported 2.12 million shares. Wellington Management Group Ltd Liability Partnership reported 31.53 million shares. New York-based Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) Corporation has invested 0.2% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Argent Cap Limited Co holds 3.66% or 5.03 million shares in its portfolio. Zacks Investment Mngmt has 0% invested in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 260,957 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Kingdon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.27B and $747.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nomad Foods Ltd by 254,463 shares to 552,317 shares, valued at $11.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM) by 128,278 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.07M shares, and cut its stake in Rh.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 12 insider sales for $253.20 million activity. The insider Jejurikar Shailesh sold 9,910 shares worth $969,143. 20,000 shares were sold by Matthew Price, worth $1.98M on Friday, February 15. Another trade for 19,049 shares valued at $1.81 million was made by Grabowski Mary Theresa on Thursday, January 31. Francisco Ma. Fatima sold 9,000 shares worth $895,500. Skoufalos Ioannis sold 29,621 shares worth $2.86 million. 9,079 shares were sold by Coombe Gary A, worth $870,676.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87 million and $700.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 1,880 shares to 21,110 shares, valued at $3.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dte Energy Co by 11,228 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,825 shares, and has risen its stake in Etrade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC).