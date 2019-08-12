Procter & Gamble (PG) Market Valuation Rose While Mairs & Power Has Cut Its Stake by $5.54 Million; As Lockheed Martin (LMT) Market Value Rose, Webster Bank Cut Its Holding

Webster Bank decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 93.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Webster Bank sold 6,367 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 456 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137,000, down from 6,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Webster Bank who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $377.01. About 871,962 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 08/03/2018 – At the top of the list are the female CEOs of Lockheed Martin and General Dynamics; 19/03/2018 – F-16 jet production in India will be exclusive: Lockheed; 19/04/2018 – NEW TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ARMS POLICY AIMS TO REDUCE APPROVAL TIME FOR MAJOR WEAPONS SALES TO U.S. ALLIES; 11/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute; 05/03/2018 – Lockheed Wins $481.2 Million U.S. Navy Contract; 17/05/2018 – Lockheed Marketing Event Scheduled By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 16/05/2018 – Sikorsky Begins CH-53 King Stallion Heavy Lift Helicopter Deliveries to the U.S. Marine Corps; 21/05/2018 – Ascent Aerospace – Global Tooling Systems presented Elite Supplier award from Lockheed Martin Aeronautics; 14/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-India eyeing Boeing’s Super Hornet in latest twist to air force procurement; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin 1Q Net $1.2B

Mairs & Power Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 16.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc sold 53,284 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 264,208 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.49M, down from 317,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $292.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $116.78. About 6.94 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT TO BUY PART OF P.G. SERVICE CO. FOR 195M BAHT; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Company Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 19/04/2018 – P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +5% TO +8%; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – PG-10 CONTINUES TO PERFORM IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS; 06/03/2018 – ShieldX Builds Recognition for Its Unmatched Multi-Cloud Security Solution in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global; 03/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 25/05/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 1.17 BLN RUPEES VS 1.34 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS WORKER PASSED AWAY DUE TO PLANT ACCIDENT; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $229,533 activity.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $4.98 earnings per share, down 3.11% or $0.16 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.41B for 18.93 P/E if the $4.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual earnings per share reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.40% negative EPS growth.

Webster Bank, which manages about $699.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 4,787 shares to 33,034 shares, valued at $5.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Mairs & Power Inc, which manages about $7.72 billion and $8.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Principal Financial (NYSE:PFG) by 228,207 shares to 2.87 million shares, valued at $144.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

