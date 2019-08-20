Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) Stake Held by Montecito Bank & Trust; As Kla (KLAC) Share Value Rose, Capital Management Decreased Its Holding

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust bought 3,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 19,900 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07M, up from 16,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $298.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $119.2. About 3.44M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 09/05/2018 – P&G’s Tastad Calls Multi-Cultural Marketing, Marketing for Today (Video); 10/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 71.72C/SHR FROM 68.96C, EST. 70C; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST (PGEL) – OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING; 19/03/2018 – Henkel battles to keep on trucking in North America; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO SAYS FIRE CONTROLLED WITHIN TIME CAUSING NO EFFECT ON PLANT AND MACHINERY; 19/04/2018 – Merck’s CEO Stefan Oschmann on Procter & Gamble To Acquire Consumer Health Business – Call Transcript; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE CO PG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.18 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – Cramer Remix: Why Apple is a better version of Procter & Gamble; 20/04/2018 – P&G’s vitamin boost could signal more to come; 10/04/2018 – P&G Declares Dividend Increase

Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 8.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Corp sold 12,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.22% . The institutional investor held 127,780 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.26M, down from 139,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $140.9. About 577,176 shares traded. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor To Acquire Orbotech In Deal With Equity Value Of About $3.4 Billion — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – RPT-Chip gear maker KLA-Tencor to buy Orbotech for $3.4 bln; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR: PACT TO BUY ORBOTECH; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Kla-Tencor’s Baa2 Rating Following Credit Positive Acquisition Of Orbotech Ltd; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR REPORTS $2B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ORBOTECH LTD; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Sets $2B Share-Repurchase Authorization; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor: Orbotech Transaction Has Equity Value of About $3.4B; 23/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Montecito Bank & Trust, which manages about $327.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 9,310 shares to 4,528 shares, valued at $219,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Short Maturity Bond Etf by 15,121 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,568 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P Us Stock Market Etf (ITOT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.88, from 0.79 in 2018Q4.